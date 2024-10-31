Norwegian entertainers ready for SIDDIS

58 bands will take to the various stages in Stavanger this weekend to showcase their entertainment programme talents.

The annual SIDDIS Brass Entertainment Championships takes place on Saturday 2nd November at Stavanger's magnificent Konserthus, which will also host the 2025 European Championships.

The event, which takes its name from a person who hails from the oil city, started in 1983 with a single Elite Division competition, with the First (1985), Second (1993), Third (1995) and Fourth (2010) added over the years.

Bands have to perform programmes that last up to 24 minutes in duration in the Elite and First Divisions, 21 minutes in the Second, 19 minutes in the Third, and 18 minutes in the Fourth. There is a buffer of up to 1 minute, but time penalties thereafter.

Eclectic programmes

There is always an eclectic (and at times surreal) range of musical ideas on show — with this year no exception.

The defending Elite Division champion is Eikanger Bjorsvik who claimed their 20th title last year with a set based on the life of Nobel Prize winning scientist Marie Curie. They return again under the baton of Reid Gilje who has also notched up an incredible 16 titles at all levels here.

There is sure to be a great atmosphere as they are challenged by eight rivals — with the likes of former winners Manger and home city favourites Stavanger looking to claim their first victories since 2021 and 2015 respectively.

There will also be the chance to hear what may well be Krohnengen's Brass in Concert programme before last year's runner-up makes the trip to Gateshead in a few weeks' time.

Kick off

The action in the main Farten Valen auditorium begins at 9.00am in the First Division where Rong Brass defends the title they won in thrilling fashion last, whilst the Second Division takes place at the same time in the Kuppelhallen at the same time in a mammoth field of 16 bands. The defending champion is Sagvag Musikklag.

The Third Division is being held in the smaller Zetliz hall where the first of 14 bands take to the stage at 9.00am, whilst the Fourth Division takes place in the Lille Konsertsal starting at 9.00am.

The whole event is being live broadcast on the www.wobplay.com multi media platform introduced by 4BR Editor Iwan Fox.

Elite Division:

Adjudicators: Maria Nygard Molund; Sverre Olsrud; Stig Nordhagen

Start: 2.40pm (local time)

Draw:

1. Jaren Hornmusikkforening (Kjetil Djonne)

2. Krohnengen (Magnus Brandseth)

3. Manger Musikklag (Allan Withington)

4. Eikanger-Bjorsvik Musikklag (Reid Gilje)

5. Stavanger (Ivan Meylemans)

6. Oslo Brass (Sebastian Haukas)

7. Kleppe Musikklag (Tormod Flaten)

8. Bjorsvik Brass (Magnus Brandseth)

9. Tertnes Brass (Thorgeir Thunestvedt)





First Division:

Adjudicators: Grethe Tonheim; Frederic Theodoloz

Start: 9.00am (local time)

Draw:

1. Flesland Musikklag (Margie S. Antrobus)

2. Radoy Brass (Eirik Gjerdevik)

3. Hasle Brass (Jon Terje Svendsen)

4. Montebello Brass (Huw Thomas/Preben Nicolai Kragh-Riesling)

5. Askoy Brass (Svein Henrik Giske)

6. Oslofjord Brass (David Morton)

7. Rong Brass (Joseph Cook)

8. Sola Brass (Gwyn Evans)

9. Gjallarhorn (Rune Hannisdal)





Second Division:

Adjudicator: Kenneth Crookston; Ingrid Wangsvik

Start: 9.00am (local time)

Draw:

1. Haukas Musikklag (Egil Magnussen)

2. Stangaland Brass (Yngve Nikolaisen)

3. Agder Brass (Russell Gray)

4. Sagvag Musikklag (No conductor)

5. Tysnes Musikklag (Yngve Nikolaisen)

6. Bergen Brass (Thor-Arne Pedersen)

7. Skui Brassband (Rune Furoy Johansen)

8. Oster Brass (Jane Westervik)

9. Stavanger Kommunes Korps (Morten Ovrebekk)

10. Folleso Musikklag (Christian Breistein)

11. Manger Old Star Brass (Patrik Randefalk)

12. Alexander Brass (Gwyn Evans)

13. Lindas Brass (Ben Hirons)

14. Fjell Brass (Paul Fensom)

15. Krohnengen Old Stars (Oyvind Raknes Nikolaisen)

16. Gjesdal Brass (Jonas Skartveit Rogne)





Third Division:

Adjudicators: Camilla Soderstrøm Tveit; Bradley McCulloch

Start: 9.00am (local time)

1. Haugaland Brass (Paul Hughes)

2. IMI Brass (Halvor Gaard)

3. Hetlevik Musikklag (Fredrick Schjeldrup)

4. Riska Brass (Arne Stian Aarrestad)

5. Tertnes Amatorkorps (Jane Westervik)

6. Skeie Brass (Nigel Fielding)

7. Nes Musikkforening (Thorbjorn Lunde)

8. Seim Musikklag (Torstein Holmas)

9. Langhus Brass (Thomas W. Tengelsen)

10. Indre Torungen Brass Ensemble (Lars-Bjornar Strengenes)

11. Laksevag Musikkforening (Margie S. Antrobus)

12. Norheimsund Musikklag (Viljar Bjorsvik Rath)

13. Salhus Musikklag (Thor-Arne Pedersen)

14. Moen Musikkforening (Ole Kristian Egge)





Fourth Division:

Adjudicators: Arfon Owen; Odin Hagen

Start: 9.00am (local time)

1. Fjordbrass Lavik (Mari Therese Martinussen)

2. Eidsberg Brassband (Sverre Wessel Caspersen)

3. Randaberg Musikkorps (Espen Westbye)

4. Lyshornet Brass (Torstein Avar Sollien)

5. Florø Hornmusikk (Torgeir Halvorsen)

6. Tasta Brass (Morten Ovrebekk)

7. Karmsund Brass (Kristian Thulin)

8. Julebygda Brass (Erlend Sannerud)

9. Fitjar Musikklag (Svein Roger Koppang)

10. Musikkorpset Heimdal (Linas Dakinevicius)