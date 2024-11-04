Report & Results: 2024 SWBBA Contest

An enjoyable day of cross border own-choice battles sees the SWBBA title head to over the River Severn to City of Cardiff (M1) with section victories to Markham & District, Pendennis Brass, Bay Brass, Plymouth City Academy and St Austell Youth.

A boldly portrayed account of 'Dances & Arias' saw City of Cardiff (M1) Band secure the title honours in Torquay ahead of Lympstone Silver and Forest of Dean Brass.

In what was a highly enjoyable own-choice contest day "that just flew by"according to adjudicator Steve Pritchard-Jones, the trio followed each other on the stage at the Riviera Centre.

Defending champion Lympstone's fine 'Tallis Variations' under Chris Spreadbury just pipped the solidly portrayed 'Salome' of Forest of Dean led by Martyn Patterson to come runner-up.

However, City of Cardiff ten upped the ante with their excellent performance aided by the 'Best Instrumentalist' contribution of principal cornet Lia Teague, to take the Championship trophy across the M4 to its new M1 home.

Demanding piece

Speaking to 4BR, a proud winning conductor Robert Westacott told 4BR: "It was a great team effort. I think people forget just how demanding 'Dances & Arias' is for both the ensemble and for the soloists. I've enjoyed working on it and I know the band has — and it all came together for the performance on stage."

Rob added: "The band is progressing really well, taking the right decisions and with realistic ambitions — something we hope to build on at the Welsh Area and Senior Cup next year."

No repeats

Adjudicator Steve Pritchard-Jones had a rich variety of works to compare and contrast in each of the sections throughout the excellently organised day, with not a single repeat in the Open Championship/First Section.

Filton Concert Brass ('The Year of the Dragon'), Plymouth City Brass ('Cry of the Mountain') and Hyde Band ('The Essence of Time') eventually completed the top-six with him noting that each of the 14 contenders had brought something of considerable musical note to their performances.

Markham win

There was also a long overdue Welsh success in the Second Section as Markham & District celebrated their first contest win since 2015.

Rejuvenated since the arrival of MD Gary Davies, they built on the solid podium finish achieved at the National Eisteddfod in August by securing victory with a well worked rendition of 'Trittico', with solo euphonium player Phil Lucas taking the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

The band's joy was very simply summed up on their Facebook page with the single line description of "We only went and bloody won!"

It also enabled them to thwart the hat-trick ambitions of defending champion Porthelven Town who pushed them close with a well delivered account of 'The Land of the Long White Cloud'.

Alpine celebrations

There were also Third Section celebrations to enjoy for Pendennis Brass as MD Harry Weir led from the front on 'Napoleon on the Alps' to inspire a well deserved victory over Saltash Town ('Olympus'), with Exeter Railway (Lydian Pictures') in third.

The band later stated that they were "over the moon with the result" as they thanked their MD and the players for their efforts.

Bay of plenty

Bay Brass claimed their first title success in the Fourth Section as they took the honours under MD Alan Wilmott, with Plymouth City Brass Academy and St Austell Youth claiming the Training Band and Youth Section awards.

With Porthleven and Launceston also showing that they are making hugely promising progress in developing their younger players, it was a highly encouraging for an event that has long been a popular destination for bands wishing to compete in a well run, friendly day of competition.

SWBBA were also delighted that they were able to make a presentation to their much loved and respected Chairperson, Ray Kingdon.

A special certificate marking 70 years of his membership of South Molton Town Band was made by SWBBA President Leonard Adams.

A SWBBA spokesperson said: "Ray is not only a true stalwart of the band and SWBBA), he is prolific figure in his home town of South Molton where he and his wife Gwen are involved with all kinds of charity work. Everyone offers their congratulations."

Result:

Championship/First Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. City of Cardiff (M1) (Rob Westacott)

2. Lympstone (Chris Spreadbury)

3. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)

4. Filton Concert Brass (Gary Davies)

5. Plymouth City Brass (Adam Glynn)

6. Hyde (Ben Halstead)

7. Weston Brass (Ian Dickinson)

8. Chalford (Steve Tubb)

9. Glastonbury Brass (Liam Grunsell)

10. Roche Brass (Brendan Caddy)

11. Sidmouth Town (Adrian Harvey)

12. Lanner & District Silver (Mark Phillips)

13. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)

14. Helston Town (Andrew Berryman)

Best Cornet Player: Lia Teague (City of Cardiff) (M1)

Highest Placed First Section Band: Lympstone

Second Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. Markham & District (Gary Davies)

2. Porthleven Town (Tom Bassett)

Best Instrumentalist: Phil Lucas (euphonium) — Markham & District

Third Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. Pendennis Brass (Harry Weir)

2. Saltash Town Band (Graham Eaton)

3. Exeter Railway Band (Gareth Davies)

Best Horn Section: Saltash Town

Fourth Section/Ungraded:

Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. Bay Brass (Alan Wilmott)

2. Plymouth City Bass Academy Band (Paul Norley)

Best Bass Section: Bay Brass

Training Band Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. Plymouth City Brass Academy Band (Paul Norley)

2. Porthleven Training Band (Tom Bassett)

3. Launceston Training Band (Ann Brown)

Best Instrumentalist: Percussion Section (Porthleven Training Band)

Youth Section:

Adjudicator: Steve Pritchard-Jones

1. St Austell Youth Band (Anna Minear)

Best Instrumentalist: Neythen Powell-Jones (euphonium) — St Austell Training Band