Report & Result: 2024 Borders Entertainment Contest

An 'A star' performance from Annan Town claimed the honours at Innerleithen as they claimed the entertainment title.

Annan Town's upbeat programme arranged by Freckleton's talented MD, Adam D J Taylor, enabled the Dumfriesshire band to return to the top step of the Borders Entertainment Contest for the first time since 2018.

Led by the experienced MD Andrew Warriner, their set of 'Korobeiniki', 'Can't Help Falling in Love', 'This Night' and 'California Dreamin'' saw them secure the honours from judges

Anne Crookston and Sheona White.

It also saw the band claim the Scottish Borders Trophy, as well as the Souter Ronnie Trophy as the 'Best Second Section Band' and the Bert Neil Memorial Quaich for the 'Best Bass Section'. Their talented euphonium player Jamie Bryden was presented with the 'Best Instrumentalist' award.

Great entertainment

Wonderfully hosted by St Ronan's Silver Band at the Memorial Hall in Innerleithen, the event attracted 13 competitors (and a highly encouraging non-competitive performance from Galashiels) who provided great entertainment.

Second place went to Broxburn & Livingston, conducted by Jim Bone with a contrasting set that started with 'El es El Senor' before segueing into 'My Sister Kate', 'Sunrise over Blue Ridge' and 'Last Call'.

Defending champion Jedforest Instrumental was third, but also claimed the 'Best Border Band' accolade and the Jenny Corbett Memorial Cup for having the 'Best Percussion'. Their set opened with 'O Verona', before moving through 'Origins', 'Stabat Mater' and 'Festival of Joy'.

Most Entertaining

The Ash Glass Design Shield as the 'Most Entertaining Band', as well as 'Best Third Section Band' was won by Langholm Town, conducted by Chris Bradley, with a set that opened with 'Softly, Softly' before linking into 'Starburst', 'I Believe' and 'Walk Like an Egyptian'.

The Fourth Section honours went to Coalburn Intermediate, whilst Renfrew Burgh's Ash Paton was awarded the Dave Young Trophy as 'Best Solo Cornet' as well as deservedly winning the 'Best Soloist' award her performance of 'Miss Blue Bonnet'.

Well chosen

Judges Anne Crookston and Sheona White were certainly impressed by what they heard during the day, and gave detailed, encouraging remarks that pinpointed both the strengths and weaknesses in each of what they said were "well chosen"programmes.

A highly entertained audience agreed, with works from Elton John and The Bangles, mixed with James Bond, Piazzolla, Strauss, Edwin Firth and others all adding greatly to the musical variety on show.

With thanks to Nigel Martin

Result:

Adjudicators: Sheona White, Anne Crookston

1. Annan Town (Andrew Warriner)

2. Broxburn & Livingston (Jim Bone)

3. Jedforest Instrumental (Philip Rosier)

4. Langholm Town (Chris Bradley)

5. Renfrew Burgh (Mark Good)

6. St Ronan's Silver (Chris Shanks)

7. Selkirk Silver (Stuart Black)

8. Shotts St Patrick's Brass (Andy Shaw)

9. Coalburn Intermediate (Gareth Bowman)

10. Peebles Burgh (Caroline Farren)

11. Whitburn Heartlands (Peter Holmes)

12. Penicuik Silver (Jess Purbrick)

13. Hawick Saxhorn (Andrew Holland)

Galashiels Town (Stuart Black)

Awards:



Entertainment Prize: Langholm Town

Best First Section Band: No award

Best Second Section Band: Annan Town

Best Third Section Band: Langholm Town

Best Fourth Section Band: Coalburn Intermediate

Highest placed Borders Band: Jedforest Instrumental

Best Soloist: Ash Paton (cornet) — Renfrew Burgh

Best Instrumentalist: (euphonium) — Annan Town

Best Solo Cornet: Ash Paton (Renfrew Burgh)

Best Basses: Annan Town

Best Percussion: Jedforest Instrumental

Best Deportment: Renfrew Burgh