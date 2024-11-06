Classical euphonium offer at Leeds Conservatoire

Hammonds Band MD Morgan Griffiths is looking for ambitious euphonium players to take their playing to the next level through a new Classical Music for Brass study course at Leeds Conservatoire.
Professional career
He told 4BR: "The course offers the opportunity for players to refine their technique, master challenging repertoire and help prepare for a professional career in music. The course combines both technical mastery and artistic expression.
Morgan added: "Leeds Conservatoire offers a dynamic, supportive community of musicians, with access to world-class facilities and performance opportunities. Added to which you will study in the very heart of Leeds City Centre."
Grounded foundation
According to its website, Leeds Conservatoire states: "The programme ensures a grounded foundation with a comprehensive understanding of how technique and musicality work in tandem across a variety of repertoire from the Renaissance through to the 21st Century in both a solo and ensemble setting.
The Classical programme partners with players from Opera North to offer orchestral expertise, alongside inviting a diverse range of guests from across the brass world."
To find out more information, go to:
https://www.leedsconservatoire.ac.uk/courses/undergraduate-study/classical-specialist-study/classical-specialist-study-brass/