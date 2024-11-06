Classical euphonium offer at Leeds Conservatoire

A new Classical Music for Brass study led by Morgan Griffiths is now available at Leeds Conservatoire.

Hammonds Band MD Morgan Griffiths is looking for ambitious euphonium players to take their playing to the next level through a new Classical Music for Brass study course at Leeds Conservatoire.

Professional career

He told 4BR: "The course offers the opportunity for players to refine their technique, master challenging repertoire and help prepare for a professional career in music. The course combines both technical mastery and artistic expression.

Morgan added: "Leeds Conservatoire offers a dynamic, supportive community of musicians, with access to world-class facilities and performance opportunities. Added to which you will study in the very heart of Leeds City Centre."

Grounded foundation

According to its website, Leeds Conservatoire states: "The programme ensures a grounded foundation with a comprehensive understanding of how technique and musicality work in tandem across a variety of repertoire from the Renaissance through to the 21st Century in both a solo and ensemble setting.

The Classical programme partners with players from Opera North to offer orchestral expertise, alongside inviting a diverse range of guests from across the brass world."

Find out more:

To find out more information, go to:

https://www.leedsconservatoire.ac.uk/courses/undergraduate-study/classical-specialist-study/classical-specialist-study-brass/