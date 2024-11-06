New solo euph at Leyland

Julian Bayley is the new solo euphonium at Leyland Band

The Leyland Band has welcomed the signing Julian Bayley as their new solo euphonium.

A graduate of the RNCM and a member of the Salford Quays Brass Quartet, he joins after enjoying playing with Rothwell Temperance. Julian is currently pursuing a PGCE qualification with a focus on specialist instrumental teaching.

Superb addition

Speaking about the appointment, Leyland MD Danny Brooks, said: "Julian is yet another superb addition to our line-up of quality soloists. He is young, talented, and has a fantastic personality — he will fit into our band perfectly.

Julian has already contributed to our recent concert successes and will bring a calm, classy approach to our future contests. I'm delighted he has chosen to further his career with us and look forward immensely to working with him."