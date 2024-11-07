Henze, Arnold and Gregson for lunch in Cardiff

A trio of major works from Hans Werner Henze, Malcolm Arnold and Edward Gregson will be featured in a lunchtime concert at the RWCM&D in Cardiff on Friday.

There will be the opportunity to hear a trio of major brass band compositions in the heart of Cardiff on Friday lunchtime (8th November — 1.15pm) as the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama Brass Band takes to the stage at the Dora Stoutzker Hall.

Led by Dr Robert Childs the band will perform Malcolm Arnold's 'Four Scottish Dances' (Op.59), Hans Werner Henze's 'Ragtimes and Habaneras' and Edward Gregson's 'Dances & Arias'.

Four Scottish Dances

Malcolm Arnold's 'Four Scottish Dances' was originally written in 1957 for the BBC Light Music Festival and was later adapted for brass band by Ray Farr in 1984.

It consists of a quartet of character portraits — the first as Arnold stated, "in the style of a strathspey", the second "a lively reel", the third "a calm summer's day in the Hebrides" and the last, "a lively fling".

Ragtimes and Habaneras

Henze's work of 11 miniature stylistic variants was adapted from his opera 'La Cubana'. It was commissioned by Grimethorpe Colliery Band in 1975 at a time when its professional conductor Elgar Howarth enjoyed a close working relationship with the composer.

It remains as a remarkable testament to the composer's musical vision and wit, as well as what Howarth said was an interest that "was aroused by such an unusual combination" of brass instrumentation and the banding world's reaction to Sir Harrison Birtwistle's 'Grimethorpe Aria' written in 1973.

Dances & Arias

'Dances & Arias' was Edward Gregson's second commission work for the National Championships of Great Britain — written in 1984, seven years after his seminal composition 'Connotations'.

Played in a continuous arc, it consists of a series of alternating fast and slow 'Dance' and Aria' sections and is dedicated to the composer's brother and sister.

More information:



Royal Welsh College of Music Brass Band

RWCM&D

Cardiff

Time: 1.15pm start