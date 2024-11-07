Friary help Fireworks Night go off with a bang

Friary Brass has once again played its part in making Lewes live up to its title of 'Bonfire Capital of the World'.

Friary Brass once again ensured that the Bonfire Night celebrations in the town of Lewes went off with a bang as they led what is arguably the largest celebratory procession of its kind in the country.

Gunpowder Plot

Lewes is given the title of 'Bonfire Capital of the World' for the night to mark the date of the 1605 'Gunpowder Plot' but also the Lewes Martyrs who were burnt at the stake in the town as part of the infamous Marian persecutions between 1555 and 1557.

It attracts around 30 bonfire societies from the town and further afield and up to 80,000 attendees. 17 fiery crosses are carried through the streets to commemorate the martyrs, and various tableaux and effigies of nationally reviled figures are paraded.

Incredible experience

"It's just an incredible experience," Friary chairperson David Wicks said. "'The effigies in the procession, the costumes, the noise of the firecrackers everywhere and the sheer number of participants and spectators certainly make it one of Friary's most memorable gigs!"