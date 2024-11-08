Dobcross look to future built on long term foundations

MD Jason Smith and Dobcross Silver are determined to build on the solid foundations that have been put in place over the last five years together.

A long term plan to bring lasting musical progression, community involvement and competitive success is now paying rich dividends for Dobcross Silver Band.

Although famous for its band club concerts and respected for its 150 years of competitive success, the organisation is well aware that its future must be based on solid foundations of realistic ambition — something MD Jason Smith is certainly planning to achieve.

Jason is also the owner of Rochdale Brass Instrument Repairs and has brought his understanding of running a successful business to that of the band he has been at the helm at for the past five years.

"It's been essential that we put in place long term plans," he told 4BR. "Having a respected name and a wonderful history is one thing, but it is the future that counts and how we secure it on and off the contest and concert stage."

The band has certainly enjoyed competitive success under his baton — recently adding the Third Section Red Admiral Entertainment title to a CV that has included a memorable Fourth Section National Championship victory in 2022 as well as victories at local events in Holme, Buxton and Darley Dale.

"Those successes and more have been great," Jason said. "However, it can only be built on if the organisation behind it is also moving forward. Thankfully we've managed to build a really positive long term outlook so even if we do get a small set back it doesn't deter us.

That's why we link everything to drawing more people to the activities at Dobcross Band Club and why we've put in place opportunities for other bands to give performances and add to a hub of communal activity that is now growing week by week."

The result of that approach has seen closer links to youth organisations as well as looking at other initiatives that bring people together.

Extra benefits

Jason added: "It's not just the regular concerts that bring people to Dobcross Band Club, and it has been a real eye opener to be able to speak and find out more about people in our local community who all have a deep pride in 'their' band, even if they have never played a single note in their lives"

In turn Jason revealed that it has also brought extra benefits.

"Little things that sometimes we forget about," he admitted. "Now we are much more professional about our presentation, dress code, rehearsals and communication, celebrating our heritage to the community and our ambassador role for it.

Sometimes it takes others to point out the way forward, and being open to accept that and acting on it has been a real part on what has driven us for the past five years and will continue to do so for many more to come."

And as to that future?

"We can never know what the next contest may bring," Jason admitted. "But we do know we will be promoting the band in a positive light, working hard to improve and making sure we welcome everyone who wishes to connect with us.

I am blessed with a great team that work tirelessly to achieve that. Our remit is to bring joy to everyone we perform our music with and to."