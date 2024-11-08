BlechKLANG looks to break down banding borders

Brass Band BlechKLANG inspires future brass band musicians close to the eastern border of Germany

Brass Band BlechKLANG continues to drive interest in brass band music making in the widest possible regions of Germany.

Their latest initiative saw the organisation based at the Jena Brass Band Competence Centre provide a workshop and concert in Herrnhut in Saxony, the eastern most part of the country.

Cinema for the ears

Led by Musical Director Alexander Richter, alongside euphonium player and Head of Brass of the Orchestra School KLANGwelt, Andrea Hobson, the workshop was titled 'Cinema for the Ears'.

The aim was to introduce musicians from a wide range of backgrounds to the distinctive sound of the brass band — the majority for the very first time.

Given the unique setup, some participants performed on their own wind band instruments to make a unique 'hybrid' ensemble that was nevertheless full of energy, enthusiasm and enjoyment.

Great encouragement

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was a wonderful occasion and one that filled us all with great encouragement for the future.

Alexander and Andrea balanced theory and practice together — providing understanding and practical experience of what a brass band offers. It was so uplifting."

Following the packed day of hard work an evening concert was provided to a packed audience at Herrnhut's church hall, where the workshop attendees were joined by Brass Band BlechKLANG who also provided items of their own.

Together, over 50 musicians performed 'Stal Himmel' and 'Hymn of the Highlands' to showcase the progress made on the day.

After three encores and a standing ovation, the audience reluctantly let the band leave the stage.

Genuine enthusiasm

Reflecting on the event, Alexander Richter told 4BR: "Our journey to the eastern border of Germany was a fantastic experience. I'm convinced that we sparked a genuine enthusiasm for brass band music here.

To witness such engagement and excitement in such a short time was something to cherish — and drives us to repeat time and time again."