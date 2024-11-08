                 

*
banner

News

BlechKLANG looks to break down banding borders

Brass Band BlechKLANG inspires future brass band musicians close to the eastern border of Germany

BlechKlang
  The band enjoyed a great response (Image: Julian Thiemermann)

Friday, 08 November 2024

        

Brass Band BlechKLANG continues to drive interest in brass band music making in the widest possible regions of Germany.

Their latest initiative saw the organisation based at the Jena Brass Band Competence Centre provide a workshop and concert in Herrnhut in Saxony, the eastern most part of the country.

Cinema for the ears

Led by Musical Director Alexander Richter, alongside euphonium player and Head of Brass of the Orchestra School KLANGwelt, Andrea Hobson, the workshop was titled 'Cinema for the Ears'.

The aim was to introduce musicians from a wide range of backgrounds to the distinctive sound of the brass band — the majority for the very first time.

Given the unique setup, some participants performed on their own wind band instruments to make a unique 'hybrid' ensemble that was nevertheless full of energy, enthusiasm and enjoyment.

Great encouragement

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It was a wonderful occasion and one that filled us all with great encouragement for the future.

Alexander and Andrea balanced theory and practice together — providing understanding and practical experience of what a brass band offers. It was so uplifting."

Following the packed day of hard work an evening concert was provided to a packed audience at Herrnhut's church hall, where the workshop attendees were joined by Brass Band BlechKLANG who also provided items of their own.

Together, over 50 musicians performed 'Stal Himmel' and 'Hymn of the Highlands' to showcase the progress made on the day.

After three encores and a standing ovation, the audience reluctantly let the band leave the stage.

Our journey to the eastern border of Germany was a fantastic experience. I'm convinced that we sparked a genuine enthusiasm for brass band music here MD, Alexander Richter

Genuine enthusiasm

Reflecting on the event, Alexander Richter told 4BR: "Our journey to the eastern border of Germany was a fantastic experience. I'm convinced that we sparked a genuine enthusiasm for brass band music here.

To witness such engagement and excitement in such a short time was something to cherish — and drives us to repeat time and time again."

        

TAGS: Brass Band BlechKLANG

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Hillson support for NYBBGB Bursary scheme

November 8 • Former player Richard Hillson has persuaded friends and family to help support his musical fund raising for the NYBBGB Bursary scheme

Lancaster

Student addition to BiC musical attractions

November 8 • The UniBrass Shield winner University of Lancaster Brass will give early morning visitors a musical boost ahead of the competitive action.

BlechKlang

BlechKLANG looks to break down banding borders

November 8 • Brass Band BlechKLANG inspires future brass band musicians close to the eastern border of Germany

Dobcross

Dobcross look to future built on long term foundations

November 8 • MD Jason Smith and Dobcross Silver are determined to build on the solid foundations that have been put in place over the last five years together.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 8 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - The Houghton Weavers

Saturday 9 November • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Contest: 47th Brass in Concert

Saturday 16 November • The Gladhous International Centre for Music, St Mary's Square, Gateshead NE8 2JR

Regent Hall Concerts - The Band of the Royal Air Force Regiment

Friday 22 November • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

Vacancies »

Littleport Brass Band

November 8 • Littleport Band are looking for enthusiastic and talented 1st baritone and 2nd trombone players. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious and friendly. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room..

Dobcross Silver Band

November 8 • The successful Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for an all round PERCUSSIONIST. You will join an already successful, contest prize winning section! Programs suited to ensure lots of. participation so you are never bored!

Dobcross Silver Band

November 8 • Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of SOLO BARITONE. You are rewarded with enjoyable rehearsals, concerts and a progressive contesting band. If you are a team player that likes fun banding, get in touch.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top