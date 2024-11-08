Hillson support for NYBBGB Bursary scheme

Former player Richard Hillson has persuaded friends and family to help support his musical fund raising for the NYBBGB Bursary scheme

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is set to benefit from the musical support of cornet player Richard Hillson.

Richard is the son of the acclaimed recording specialist Brian Hillson, and played with the band as a youngster before studying law and enjoying a successful career that took him away from banding for over 17 years as he worked in New York.

Love and inspirations

He told 4BR: "I still joke that I am the only person who broke his dad's heart by going to law school, although we both knew brass bands would also remain a huge source of love and inspiration."

It was during Covid that Richard returned to regular playing, first as a growing hobby and then something more serious.

"Covid was a tough time for everyone but if there was one silver lining for me, it was having the time to start playing again.

Since then, I have thrown myself back into music, trying to make up for lost time and I even founded a British-style brass band in Wilmington, North Carolina called Wilmington Virtuosi Brass, of which I am Principal Cornet."

Logical step

He added: "I play trumpet with the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra and am delighted to be a Denis Wick Ambassador. This idea was just the next logical step to link back to a huge part of my musical life."

As Chair of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Alumni & Associates Committee, Richard had the idea of commissioning some new arrangements for cornet and piano to record as a solo album to raise funds for the NYBBGB Bursary Fund — something which has now come to fruition.

The process he revealed also saw him persuade his father to come out of retirement to provide his expertise too.

As a former member of the band, he has shown great dedication to his own cornet playing, following such a long break. It also proves that brass banding never leaves your musical heart Mark Bromley, CEO, NYBBGB

Icing on the cake

"Stephen Bulla and Alan Williams beautifully arranged these pieces for this album and Elizabeth Loparits from University of North Carolina, Wilmington provides the excellent piano accompaniment.

The icing on the cake though was to be able to persuade my dad to come out of retirement to record his son.

It was a great lifetime experience and a very heartwarming moment for us both — although he made sure I wasn't allowed to get away with any playing that he felt wasn't up to scratch!"

The works performed are the classics of Ronald Binge's 'The Watermill' (never before written for piano accompaniment), 'Rusalka's Song to the Moon' and 'Gabriel's Oboe', as well as 'Growing up in Whittier' by John Williams, and 'Air Varie on Greensleeves'.

Thanks

Thanking Richard for his musical support, Mark Bromley, CEO of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain told 4BR: "We are delighted Richard has chosen our Bursary Fund as the recipient for his fundraising this year.

As a former member of the band, he has shown great dedication to his own cornet playing, following such a long break. It also proves that brass banding never leaves your musical heart.

We wish him all the best with his playing and his fundraising and will look forward to being able to award bursaries for 2025 with this support."