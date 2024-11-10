                 

*
News

European contenders for Willebroek solo crowns

58 players from across Europe will look to become one of the quartet of Brass Band Willebroek solo champions.

willebroek
  There are four age categories that make up the event

Sunday, 10 November 2024

        

58 players from six European countries will compete at the fourth Willebroek Solo Contest this weekend (Sunday 10th November).

The performers from Spain, France, Netherlands, Lithuania, Norway and Belgium will look to claim their share of a generous prize pot, with contest organisers Lode Violet telling 4BR: "We're thrilled by the success of our previous editions, but now wish to build on that with this year's competition.

Thanks to our sponsors we're able to provide a rewarding experience for participants and offer the audience a memorable day of exceptional brass music."

Four sections

The action at the Municipal Theater Willebroek & GO! Academy Willebroek starts at 10.00am.

There are four sections of competition: Up to and including 12 years of age; 13 to 15 years of age; 16 to 18 years of age, and 19 years and over.

Major sponsors, including Lemca Musical Instruments, Hal Leonard, Denis Wick, Buffet Crampon, Brassband Willebroek and Alliance Brass.

Winners

The winner of the Blue Riband senior section will win 1,000 Euros as well as being given the opportunity to perform with Brass Band Willebroek in concert.

Belgian composer Stijn Aertgeerts will compose a special solo piece for the winner in the 16-18 age category. The 13 to 15 year winner will perform as a soloist accompanied by Young Brass Band Willebroek, with the junior section winner claiming a 100 Euro first prize.

The action is being recorded by Yuja and CU Brass. The jury members are Simon Van Hoecke (BE), Steven Mead (UK), Jan Van der Roost (BE) and Ben Haemhouts (BE).

        

