Brighouse determined to add to 150 concert total

Brighouse & Rastrick Band will be adding to the total of its hugely popular Huddersfield concerts for many years to come after celebrating landmark.

Brighouse & Rastrick has just celebrated its 150th massed band concert at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Although the West Riding organisation gave various concerts up to and during the Second World War, the latter organised by the Huddersfield Transport Social Club in aid of their 'Comforts Fund', it was the band that started what was to become its hugely popular series in late 1945.

Wide variety

Ever since the twice yearly events have seen them welcome a wide variety of banding guests — including their great rivals Black Dyke. The most appearances though have been made by the KNDS Fairey Band under its different guises — taking their 38th bow to mark the 150th event this year.

Conductors

The concerts have also been led by many hugely respected conductors, including, as current Band President Stephen Howes revealed, the renowned orchestral maestro, Iain Sutherland.

Such was his respect for the band and its musical reputation he waived his £900 fee.

Others who have led with the baton include the likes of Eric Ball and Richard Evans whilst David Thornton stated that he was "honoured"to accept the invitation to conduct at the 150th concert. Legendary soloists have also appeared — the first being the great Jack Mackintosh.

Future

And despite the usual cost of living challenges and plethora of other events people can now choose from on weekend evenings, Stephen Howes informed the large and knowledgeable audience (much to their delight) that the concerts will continue "as long as we can afford to hire this place!"

The next concert in the series will see Tredegar Band return for a second appearance next year on Saturday 29th March with the band making a reciprocal visit to Wales soon after.