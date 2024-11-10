                 

Tickets in short supply for Brass in Concert

There are now around just 70 tickets left before the sold out signs are out up at Brass in Concert

Sage
  There are around just 70 tickets left for the main event

Sunday, 10 November 2024

        

There are around just 70 seats left to grab for this year's 47th Brass in Concert Championship at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead on Saturday 16th November.

Kick off

The action kicks off at 11.00am with the first of the 11 competitors looking to lift the Yamaha Newsome Trophy and £4,000 first prize.

To do that they must impress Quality of Performance judges Rieks van der Velde and Prof. Uwe Köller, Andrea Price (Programme Content) and Chris King and Al Booth (Entertainment and Presentation). The separate solo and individual awards will be judged by Dr Stephen Cobb.

The following day there is yet more great action to enjoy with the Youth Brass in Concert Championships. The judges for the event are Andrea Price and Anne Crookston.

Tickets:


Tickets: https://ticketing.theglasshouseicm.org/81138/81139

Competing bands:
Championship Section:

Saturday 16th November

1. the cooperation band
2. Cory
3. GUS Band
4. Tredegar
5. Krohnengen
6. Brighouse & Rastrick
7. Hammonds
8. Flowers
9. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
10. Foden's
11. Aldbourne

Youth Brass in Concert:

Sunday 17th November

1. Lancashire Youth Brass Band
2. Lions Youth Band
3. Beaumaris Youth Band
4. Youth Brass 2000
5. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band
6. Houghton Area Youth Brass Band
7. Elland Youth Band
8. Wardle Youth Brass Band

        

