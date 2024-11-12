Gregson returns to Studio output

Composer Edward Gregson's self published works will now be available through Studio Music.

Edward Gregson has signed a contract with Studio Music for the exclusive distribution rights for his self-published works for brass band and brass ensemble.

They will now appear under the banner title of the 'Edward Gregson Composer's Edition'.

Links enhanced

It follows a successful partnership link started in 2017 with Andrew Baker through his publishing company Morthanveld Publishing. They designed, printed and exclusively distributed titles including the critically acclaimed 'The World Rejoicing', which was performed at the British Open and several National Championship events.

The exclusive agreement with Morthanveld has now come to an end with Studio Music making the 'Edward Gregson Composer's Edition' available in print with immediate effect. Morthanveld Music Publishing will continue to distribute the digital files.

Andrew Baker, MD of Morthanveld Publishing told 4BR: "It has been a huge privilege to work with Edward Gregson. I'm delighted to remain involved with the project and to partner with both Eddie and Studio Music for distribution of PDF files via Morthanveld's online shop over the next few years."

Novello (Wise Music Classical) will continue to be the main publisher of the majority of his orchestral, chamber, choral, and instrumental music.

Studio return

Studio Music have previously published works by the composer, including 'The Trumpets of the Angels', 'Rococo Variations' and 'An Age of Kings', as well as successful wind band works such as 'The Sword and the Crown.'

Commenting on the new agreement, Richard Philips, Editor of Studio Music, told 4BR: "Studio Music is delighted to be distributing these self-published works as the 'Edward Gregson Composer's Edition'.

He is a composer of the finest quality and in distributing his latest brass band and brass ensemble works alongside his past publications we hope we will bring an awareness and availability of his music to the current and future brass band and brass ensemble fraternity."