Ramsay in Unison with Kinneil for Scottish Open

The respected conductor Allan Ramsay will make a welcome return to his homeland later this month to lead UNISON Kinneil Band the Scottish Open in Perth.

Having enjoyed rehearsals with Allan earlier this year on his last visit to the country,

the band told 4BR that they will "really looking forward" to working with him for the contest.

New principal

Allan will also link up with the band's new principal cornet, Dhani Miller.

The Salford University graduate studied under Mark Wilkinson and Brian Taylor before completing his Masters under Richard Marshall. He takes over the role from long serving Lauren Robb who has decided to take a step back to spend some time with her young family.

Thanks

The band's spokesperson added: "Everyone at Kinneil would like to thank Lauren for her dedicated service and we know she won't be a stranger to the band."

They also welcome the signing of Michael Liam on percussion. The experienced player has enjoyed spells at Kingdom Brass and the cooperation band.

The Scottish Open competition is being held in Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 23rd November.