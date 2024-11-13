Hamilton lead for City of Cardiff (Melingriffith)

The Bandmaster with The Band of the Prince of Wales is the new Musical Director at City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band.

City of Cardiff (Melingriffith) Band has announced that David Hamilton has become their new Musical Director.

The Bandmaster with The Band of the Prince of Wales British Army band will join with immediate effect and brings an extensive CV of experience.

Playing and conducting

A graduate of the RNCM in Manchester he has performed with some of the UK's leading orchestras, including the BBC Philharmonic, Orchestra of Opera North, Ulster Orchestra, and Manchester Camerata.

His conducting career spans brass bands, musical theatre, choral groups and the UK's finest military bands. In 2020, David joined the British Army as the first-ever Lateral Entry recruit, completing the prestigious Bandmaster Course

Excited

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We're incredibly excited to have David lead us into this next chapter. Here's to making more fantastic music together!"