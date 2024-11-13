                 

News

Three days of competitive music making for Scottish Festival of Brass

Two weekends of music making from novices to Championship level will provide three days of action at Perth Concert Hall this month.

Perth
  The events takes place at Perth Concert Hall over the two weekends

Wednesday, 13 November 2024

        

Almost 70 senior bands, youth brass and percussion ensembles will take to the stage at Perth Concert Hall over two weekends this month for the Scottish Festival of Brass.

Bands Supplies Scottish Challenge

It starts on Saturday 16th November with the popular Band Supplies Scottish Challenge contest. 22 bands, nationally graded for the First to Fourth Section will perform their own-choice works to try and catch the ears of judges Brett Baker and Alan Widdop.

Perc and Open

The following Saturday (23rd November) will see the youth percussion ensembles provide the musical prelude to the Scottish Open Championship, supported by Besson.

17 bands will perform their own-choice selections for adjudicators Owen Farr and Christopher Bond. The defending champion is the cooperation band whilst the event welcomes Atlantic Brass from the USA.

Youth Championships

The following day (Sunday 24th November) the Scottish Youth Championships, supported by Creative Scotland, take place. A hugely encouraging line-up of 24 bands will compete in the Novice, Non-competitive, Intermediate, Development and Senior Sections. The judges are Owen Farr and Christopher Bond.

Speaking about this year's Festival, SBBA President, Carrie Boax told 4BR: "Everyone is looking forward to three days of outstanding music making — from those starting out on their musical journeys to those competing at the highest level.

She added: "That is possible yet again thanks to the generous support of funders, supporters and sponsors without whom it would not be the success it has become year after year."

This year the Festival will welcome trade stands by Added Brass (Durham Music Shop), Band Supplies, Besson, Geneva Instruments, Studio Music (Just Music), Larch Music, Ministry of Defence recruitment team, Musicwear and the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Additional support comes from The Wind Section, SN Percussion, World of Brass, Brass Repair Lass and Brass Band Insurance Services.

Tickets:

Tickets for the Scottish Festival of Brass are available on the day from Perth Concert Hall or at: https://www.perththeatreandconcerthall.com/whats-on/festival-of-brass-308002

Band Supplies Scottish Challenge

Perth Concert Hall
Saturday 16th November
Adjudicators: Brett Baker and Alan Widdop

Bo'ness & Carriden (Chris Bradley)
Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig)
Campbeltown Brass (Andrew McMillan)
Clackmannan District (Paul Drury)
Dunaskin Doon (Ralph Brill)
Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald)
Dunfermline City Brass (Stephen Duncan)
Dysart Colliery Silver (Robert Fraser)
Forfar Instrumental (Donald Innes)
Granite City Brass (Bruce Wallace)
Irvine & Dreghorn (Helen Douthwaite Teasdale)
Johnstone (Joshua Parkhill)
Kilmarnock Concert Brass (Rebecca Wilson Paterson)
Kirkintilloch Band (Hedley Benson)
Newmains & District (Paul McKelvie OBE)
Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel)
North Lakes Brass (Gareth Sykes)
Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan)
Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)
St David's Brass (John A Dickson)
Shotts St Patrick's (Andy Shaw)
Turriff Silver (Matt Bailey)


Scottish Youth Championships

Perth Concert Hall
Saturday 23rd November

Percussion Ensembles:

Coalburn Percussion Academy (Robbie Bremner)
Perth & Kinross (Lynsey Paterson)
MidlothianPerc Training (Barbara-Jane Waddell)
MidlothianPerc Ensemble (Barbara-Jane Waddell)


Scottish Open

Perth Concert Hall
Saturday 23rd November
Adjudicators: Owen Farr and Christopher Bond

Atlantic Brass (Salvatore Scarpa)
Bathgate (Craig Anderson)
Bon-Accord Silver (Adam Cooke)
Camborne Town (Gareth Churcher)
Coalburn Silver (Gareth Bowman)
Dalkeith & Monktonhall (James Chamberlain)
Dalmellington (Andrew Duncan)
East London Brass (Jayne Murrill)
Kingdom Brass (Katrina Marzella-Wheeler)
Kirkintilloch Kelvin (Mareika Gray)
Milnrow (Christopher Binns)
Pemberton Old DW (Ryan Watkins)
Rainford (Sarah Groarke-Booth)
the cooperation band (Michael Fowles)
Unison Kinneil (Allan Ramsay)
Whitburn (Prof Nicholas Childs)
Woodfalls (Paul Holland)


Scottish Youth Championships

Perth Concert Hall
Sunday 24th November
Adjudicators: Owen Farr and Christopher Bond

Novice Section:

Coalburn Bronze Band (Jim Park)
Hawick Saxhornettes (Stuart Black)
Irvine & Dreghorn Brasslets (John Boax)
Kingdom Brass Youth (Denise Crighton-Ward)
Kinneil Youth Band (Scott Gardner)
KIrkton Youth Band (Karen Heenan)
Maroon Brass (Stuart Black)
Perth & Kinross Brass (Elaine Stewart)
Non-competitive Section
St David's & Penicuik Joint Youth (John A Dickson)

Intermediate Section:

Bathgate Youth Band (Stewart Brynes)
Broxburn & Livingston Future Brass (Jim Bone)
Campbeltown Intermediate (Mae Barr)
Galashiels Youth Band (Stuart Black)
King's Park Junior Brass (Emily Stokes)
Kirkintilloch Youth Band (Katherine Adams)
Newtongrange Junior Band (Alice Kane)
Perthshire Youth Brass (Willie McMullen)
Stranraer Brass Training (Angela Miller)
Whitburn Youth Band (Caroline Farren)

Development Section:

Campbeltown Development (Katrina Barr)
Irvine Youth Band (John Boax)
Loanhead Brass Youth Band (Alan Fernie)
Scottish Borders Youth Band (Stuart Black)

Senior Section:


Riverside Youth Band (Mark Good)

        

