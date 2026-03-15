                 

*
banner

News

Report & Result: 2026 Midlands Regional Championships Second Section

Harborough Band claims the last Midlands title on offer for this year as they are joined in York by Leicestershire Co-op.

Civic Hall
  Harborough claimed the Second Section title

Sunday, 15 March 2026

        

The full report on this contest plus the first weekend of action at Bedworth can be found at:

https://www.4barsrest.com/news/63422/results-2026-midlands-regional-championships

Result:

Second Section:


Set Work: 20,000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)
Adjudicators: Stan Lippeatt; Mark Wilkinson

1. Harborough (Ben Smith)*
2. Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)*
3. Towcester Studio (Ian Knapton)
4. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)
5. Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)
6. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Adrian Lacey)
7. Tintwistle (Jim Henson)
8. Carlton Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)
9. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
10. Wellington (Telford) (David Nicholson)
11. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
12. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman)
13. Burbage Buxton (Steve Critchlow)

* Qualified for National Final

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Civic Hall

Report & Result: 2026 Midlands Regional Championships Second Section

March 15 • Harborough Band claims the last Midlands title on offer for this year as they are joined in York by Leicestershire Co-op.

markham

Results: 2026 Welsh Regional Championships

March 14 • Cory reclaims the Welsh title as Parc & Dare, Markham & District, City of Cardiff (M2) and Gwaun Cae Gurwen claim section honours.

Pendennis

Results: 2026 West of England Regional Championships

March 14 • Flowers reclaim Area title with section wins for Lympstone, Lanner & District, St Pinnock and Pendennis Brass in Torquay

Shine

Ready to shine? NYBBGB offer audition skills workshops

March 14 • There are a trio of FREE audition skills workshops on offer from the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain to help young player's skills sets.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Slide Effect Trombone Quartet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Welsh Guards Band Septet

Friday 20 March • Regent Hall. (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Enderby Band - Around the World in 80 Minutes

Friday 20 March • Wycliffe Rooms, George St, Lutterworth LE17 4ED

Contest: London & Southern Counties Regional Championships

Saturday 21 March • Arts & Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ

Longridge Band - Spring Concert

Saturday 21 March • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HT

Vacancies »

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 15 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a SOLO CORNET player (position negotiable). We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

St John's Band (Mossley)

March 15 • We are a friendly, welcoming 4th section band based in Tameside, Greater Manchester.. . . Following our 4th place at the North West regionals, we are looking for a BBb BASS player.. . . We rehearse on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Linthwaite Band

March 14 • We are a welcoming 4th section contesting Band with a vacancy for a kit player. Our calendar is filling up with various contests and engagements to fulfil through the year.

Pro Cards »

Duncan Wilson

Bmus(hons), LGSMD
Conductor, Adjudicator (member AoBBA)

               

 © 2026 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top