Report & Result: 2026 Midlands Regional Championships Second Section

Harborough Band claims the last Midlands title on offer for this year as they are joined in York by Leicestershire Co-op.

Harborough claimed the Second Section title

The full report on this contest plus the first weekend of action at Bedworth can be found at: https://www.4barsrest.com/news/63422/results-2026-midlands-regional-championships Result: Second Section:

Set Work: 20,000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)

Adjudicators: Stan Lippeatt; Mark Wilkinson 1. Harborough (Ben Smith)*

2. Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)*

3. Towcester Studio (Ian Knapton)

4. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)

5. Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)

6. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Adrian Lacey)

7. Tintwistle (Jim Henson)

8. Carlton Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)

9. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)

10. Wellington (Telford) (David Nicholson)

11. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)

12. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman)

13. Burbage Buxton (Steve Critchlow) * Qualified for National Final