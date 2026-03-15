Report & Result: 2026 Midlands Regional Championships Second Section

The full report on this contest plus the first weekend of action at Bedworth can be found at:
https://www.4barsrest.com/news/63422/results-2026-midlands-regional-championships
Result:
Second Section:
Set Work: 20,000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)
Adjudicators: Stan Lippeatt; Mark Wilkinson
1. Harborough (Ben Smith)*
2. Leicestershire Co-op (Ben Hewlett-Davies)*
3. Towcester Studio (Ian Knapton)
4. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)
5. Stourport on Severn (Oliver Wilson)
6. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Adrian Lacey)
7. Tintwistle (Jim Henson)
8. Carlton Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)
9. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
10. Wellington (Telford) (David Nicholson)
11. City of Birmingham (Saphran Ali)
12. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman)
13. Burbage Buxton (Steve Critchlow)
* Qualified for National Final