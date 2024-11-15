BrookWright Music: For unto us a child is born from 'Messiah' (Handel arr. Kevin Norbury)

Bring the sounds of Messiah to your Christmas concerts this year with the latest release from BrookWright Music

The latest release from BrookWright Music fits the festive bill perfectly with an iconic musical touch.

Ever since the first performance in April 1742 in Dublin, Ireland, 'Messiah' has been the iconic Christian oratorio. It is a work of genius with it combination of Handel's music and the biblical text incorporated by Charles Jennens.

For unto us a child is born

'For unto us a child is born' comes roughly halfway through the first part of the oratorio and is one of its most popular choruses, heralding the prophecy of the birth of a Messiah (Jesus) found in the Book of Isaiah.



This excellent setting for brass band is by Kevin Norbury.





Rolling score

To view a rolling score video of the work please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G63Tzi3L07U





PDFs and Sheet Music

PDFs available from https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/for-unto-us-a-child-is-born-from-messiah-brass-band-handel-arr-kevin-norbury

Sheet music available from https://www.brassband.co.uk/sheet-music/for-unto-us-a-child-is-born-from-messiahbrass-band-handel-arr-kevin-norbury-brookwright