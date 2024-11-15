                 

BBE call for passionate brass banding trustees

If you want to contribute to helping the banding community Brass Bands England wants to hear from you about becoming a trustee.

BBE
  You have until 29th November to express your interest in the role

Friday, 15 November 2024

        

Brass Bands England (BBE) has told 4BR that it is seeking motivated, dynamic individuals who are passionate about brass banding's future, to consider joining its Board of Trustees.

BBE says it is especially interested in people with experience of marketing, membership or safeguarding within the arts and culture sector to join the organisation that now represents over 600 brass bands and more than 30,000 people of all ages and backgrounds.

Your perspective

BBE's COO Sarah Baumann told 4BR: "We are looking for your perspective and lived experience to bring a real contribution to the effectiveness of this forward-thinking charity.

Whoever you are, if you think you could make a positive contribution — we'd love to hear from you. BBE has two Young Trustees on its board currently, and applications from those under the age of 30, and from other under-represented groups would be extremely welcomed."

Being actively involved in discussions and visioning about future projects, directly contributing to BBE's work, offers valuable transferable skills for future employment.

Apply now

To find out more about what being a trustee involves and to submit your application please visit the BBE Opportunities page. The deadline for applications is 9.00am on Friday 29th November.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/careers

        

