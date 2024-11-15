                 

News

Minus 30 and dropping in Gateshead

It nothing to do with the temperature, but the ever decreasing number of available seats left to snap up to enjoy the action at the Brass in Concert Championships on Saturday

Sage
  The action kicks off at 11.00am on Saturday morning

Friday, 15 November 2024

        

There are now less than 30 seats left to be snapped up for this year's 47th Brass in Concert Championship at The Glasshouse International Centre for Music in Gateshead on Saturday 16th November.

If you can't make it though remember to tune into www.wobplay.com and sit back and enjoy it all from the comfort of your own home.

Kick off

The action kicks off at 11.00am with the first of the 11 competitors looking to lift the Yamaha Newsome Trophy and £4,000 first prize.

To do that they must impress Quality of Performance judges Rieks van der Velde and Prof. Uwe Köller, Andrea Price (Programme Content) and Chris King and Al Booth (Entertainment and Presentation). The separate solo and individual awards will be judged by Dr Stephen Cobb.

The following day there is yet more great action to enjoy with the Youth Brass in Concert Championships. The judges for the event are Andrea Price and Anne Crookston.

Tickets:


Tickets: https://ticketing.theglasshouseicm.org/81138/81139

Competing bands:
Championship Section:

Saturday 16th November

1. the cooperation band
2. Cory
3. GUS Band
4. Tredegar
5. Krohnengen
6. Brighouse & Rastrick
7. Hammonds
8. Flowers
9. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
10. Foden's
11. Aldbourne

Youth Brass in Concert:
Sunday 17th November

1. Lancashire Youth Brass Band
2. Lions Youth Band
3. Beaumaris Youth Band
4. Youth Brass 2000
5. Macclesfield Youth Brass Band
6. Houghton Area Youth Brass Band
7. Elland Youth Band
8. Wardle Youth Brass Band

        

