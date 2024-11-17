Report & Result: 2024 Band Supplies Scottish Challenge Contest

Kirkintilloch retains the Challenge honours in Perth.

The Kirkintilloch Band retained their hold on the Band Supplies Challenge Shield with a finely judged performance of Edward Gregson's imposing 'Of Men and Mountains' in Perth.

It rounded off a solid contesting year for Hedley Benson's band as they secured a domestic 'double' after winning the First Section Scottish Championship at this venue in March.

High quality

The £300 first prize was also enhanced by the award of the 'Best Horn Section' as they produced the high-quality marker from the early number 6 draw for judges Alan Widdop and Brett Baker to compare against 20 determined rivals.

Reflecting on their success on their Facebook page the band stated: "We are absolutely delighted to have retained the title for the second year in a row. We are also delighted that our fabulous horn section also retained their prize as well. The band played superbly.

Thank you to the Scottish Brass Band Association for their efforts in putting on the contest!"

Enjoyed

Speaking about the overall standard, Alan Widdop said it had been "superb" and that he had "enjoyed every minute of it" alongside colleague Brett Baker.

He praised the "tremendous" soloists in every band, with a special mention to the "superb" trombone lead in 'The Year of the Dragon' (later revealed as Symone Kelly Hutchison of Clackmannan District in winning the 4BR 'Best Soloist' award).

And whilst he jokingly said that whilst no band had picked a work that was "unplayable"to result in a "car crash", a "few had run off the road", although he was quick to point out the selections made by all bands had been well made in that they could "play them very well".

He also offered advice on the approach needed to successfully "portrait" the test-piece choices, from balance to quality of sound.

Close battle

It proved to be a close battle for the title spoils. Runner-up Newmilns & Galston ended just a point behind, as they once again displayed fine form at the event under MD Alan Friel (having come fourth and third in recent years) with a classy rendition of 'English Heritage' — aided by the 'Best Principal Cornet' playing of Dougie Cameron.

The final podium place was claimed by Bo'ness & Carriden with their purposeful rendition of 'Tallis Variations', led by Chris Bradley, whilst the remaining top-six places went to Clackmannan District (taking the 'Best Second Section Band' honours), ahead of St David's Brass and Granite City Brass.

A delighted Clackmannan later took to their Facebook page to add their congratulations to their award-winning trombonist. "Wowzer! Symone Kelly Hutchison — You tamed the Dragon!"

Section awards

Other section awards went to Perthshire Brass, thanks to their vibrant account of 'Hollywood' by Goff Richards to take the Third Section prize, with Buckhaven & Methil securing the Fourth Section award for a second successive year with their rendition of 'Music for Jock Tamson'.

Once again the Scottish Brass Band Association ran a fine event at Perth Concert Hall, with a vibrant atmosphere and communal support for all the competing bands.

Amazing day

SBBA President Carrie Boax thanked everyone for what she said "was an amazing day" — the first of what will be three at the Scottish Festival of Brass (the Scottish Open and Youth Championships taking place on the weekend of Saturday 23rd and Sunday 24th November).

Carrie also thanked stalwart SBBA member Peter Fraser for his organisational support, whilst Ronnie Tennant from sponsor Band Supplies also added his thanks to 'Wee Peter' who he has been valued friend for over 50 years, the bands, SBBA and its Young Ambassadors.

With thanks to Nigel Martin (SBBA)

Result:

Adjudicators: Brett Baker; Alan Widdop

1. Kirkintilloch (Hedley Benson): 191

2. Newmilns & Galston (Alan Friel): 190

3. Bo'ness & Carriden (Chris Bradley): 188

4. Clackmannan District (Paul Drury): 186

5. St David's Brass (John A Dickson): 185

6. Granite City Brass (Bruce Wallace): 184

7. Dunaskin Doon (Ralph Brill): 183

8. Johnstone Band (Joshua Parkhill): 182

9. Shotts St Patrick's (Andy Shaw): 181

10. Campbeltown (Andrew McMillan): 180

11. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid): 179

12. Perthshire Brass (Willie McMullan): 178

13. Irvine & Dreghorn (Helen Douthwaite Teasdale): 177

14. North Lakes Brass (Gareth Sykes): 176

15. Dysart Colliery Silver (Robert Fraser): 175

16. Buckhaven & Methil Miners (Steven Craig): 174

17. Kilmarnock Concert Band (Rebecca Wilson Paterson): 173

18. Dundee Instrumental (Bob McDonald): 172

19. Dunfermline City Brass (Stephen Duncan): 171

20. Forfar Instrumental (Donald Innes): 170

21. Turriff Silver (Matt Bailey): 169



Best Horn Section: Kirkintilloch Band

Best Principal Cornet: Newmilns & Galston

Best Soloist: Solo Trombone (Clackmannan & District)