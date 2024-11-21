                 

Bands get ready for LBBA contest

There is sure to be great day of competitive action to enjoy at the LBBA Contest in Loughborough on Sunday.

LBBA
  The contest takes place in Loughborough on Sunday

Thursday, 21 November 2024

        

The Leicestershire Brass Band Association will be hosting its annual contest on Sunday 24th November at Loughborough Schools Foundation (LE11 2DU)

51 bands earmarked to perform in five sections with a wide variety of test-pieces on show at the venue's Hodson Hall and Eadon Hall.

Prizes

In addition to the usual prizes Denis Wick is offering a free workshop day with Brett Baker for the 'Best Trombone' award winner in the Championship and Fourth Sections. Black Dyke Band's Siobhan Bates will provide one for the 'Best Horns' in the Championship Section in memory of Betty Anderson. Gavin Somerset is providing £25 vouchers for the 'Best Instrumentalists' in each section.

Action

The action starts at 9.50m with the First Section in Hodson Hall, followed by the Championship Section at 4.15pm. The music making starts at 10.00am in Eadon Hall with the Second Section followed by the Third and Fourth.

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Alan Morrison

Bilton Silver (Rugby) (Brad Turnbull)
Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin)
East of England Co-op (Nigel Cooper)
Enderby (TBC)
Longridge (Mark Peacock)
Newstead (Martin Heartfield)
Ratby Co-operative (Chris Jeans)
Shepherd Group (Richard Wilton)
Stannington (Sam Fisher)
Wantage (Chris King)


First Section:

Adjudicators: Andrea Price & Stephanie Binns

Bedworth Brass (Jonathon Mott)
Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea)
Carlton Brass (Chris Banks)
City of Coventry (Lee Woodward)
City of Norwich (Mark Ager)
Foss Dyke (Gareth Westwood)
Harborough (Ben Smith)
Hitchin (Andrew Kershaw)
Hucknall & Linby MC (Paul Whyley)
Kibworth (Brendan Caddy)
Kidlington Concert (Jonathan Pippen)
Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)
Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)
Oddfellows Brass (John Davis)
Rushden Town (Adele Hudson)
Soham Comrades (TBC)
Tewit Silver (Martin Hall)
Thoresby Colliery (Luke Pallister)
Thundersley Brass (Melvin Whte)


Second Section:

Adjudicator: Derek Renshaw

Avonbank (Evesham) (TBC)
Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)
Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)
City of Cambridge (Philip Fisher)
Epping Forest (Keith Schroeter)
Hatfield & Askern (Vikki Kennedy)
Hathern (Gary Wyatt)
Market Rasen (Peter Richardson)
Raunds Temperance (John Hudson)
Rockingham (Adam Whittle)
Rolls Royce (Derby) (Adrian Lacey)
South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)


Third Section:

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

Dronfield Genquip (Lee Dunkley)
Ibstock Brick Brass (Jon Penton)
Ireland Colliery Chesterfield (TBC)
Littleport (Ian Johnson)
Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)
Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman)
Shipston Town (Alex Bland)
Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
Wigston (Ian Needham)


Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

City of Oxford Silver (Douglas Brown)
Corby Silver (Jonathan Lockwood)
Dereham (Tony Hampton)
Matlock (Chris Banks)
Melton (Tony Rifugiato)
Moulton 77 (Kirsty Woodhouse)
Syston (Alex Bland)

        

