Rule changes to Youth Championships

Brass Bands England announces rule changes to help competing bands at their National Youth Championship events in 2025 and 2026.

bbe
  BBE has announced rule changes to its 2025 and 2026 events

Thursday, 21 November 2024

        

Brass Bands England has announced rule adjustments for its National Youth Championships.

Bands preparing for the 2025 event have been asked to take note of temporary adjustments to the contest's rules. These have been Implemented to allow more flexibility for bands facing difficulties in recruiting and retaining young players, with key concessions made to rules regarding player age-limits and adult helpers.

The changes will take effect for the 2025 and 2026 contests as a response by Brass Bands England to feedback from bands that have faced challenges fielding complete ensembles in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in particular, in certain sections such as basses.

Performance Section:

Up to three adult helpers of any age will now be permitted to perform in the Youth Championships. This is an increase of one adult helper from the previous year's limit. However, these adults cannot play on principal seats.

Championship Section:

Up to two adult helpers who have not yet reached their 21st birthday on or before 31st August in the year of the contest will be allowed to perform (for 2025, this means players born on or after 1st September 2004).

These individuals should be alumni players who have graduated from the band within the last two years and cannot play on principal seats.

Listened

Speaking about the changes, Jessica Wilson, Events Manager at Brass Bands England commented: "We understand that many youth bands are still working hard to rebuild following the disruptions caused by COVID-19 and its lingering effects, and we have listened closely to their feedback.

At BBE, our ethos is to encourage participation and remove barriers to entry where possible. Having more flexibility around alumni players and adult helpers ensures that bands can have the necessary support to perform at their best, while still preserving the integrity of the contest.

I'd like to thank all of the bands who have communicated with us about their needs, and we will continue to listen and evolve as necessary."

These rule adjustments will be revisited in time for the 2027 event and beyond.

Register for Youth Champs 2025:

Limited performance places for Youth Champs 2025 remain available in all Sections. Bands can find more and apply via BBE's Youth Champs webpage.

https://www.bbe.org.uk/what-we-do/national-youth-brass-band-championships

Entry closes on 4th December 2024, or once places are filled.

        

Rule changes to Youth Championships

