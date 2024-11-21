                 

Superbrass Saturday: Good King Wenceslas (trad. arr. Jock McKenzie)

One of the most famous festive tunes of all is ready and waiting to be performed in a fantastic series of arrangements.

King
  Good King Wenceslas is one fo teh most popular festive tunes

Thursday, 21 November 2024

        

The popular Christmas carol tells the story of a Bohemian King who braved harsh winter weather to give alms to a poor peasant on the Feast of Stephen, the first day of Christmas (December 26th).

Popular carol

In 1853 the English hymn writer John Mason Neale wrote his own version of this tale, setting his words to the melody of a 13th century spring carol "Tempus adest floridum"which had first been published in Piae Cantiones (1582). It is this version that has endured to become the popular carol of today.

It comes in various versions of different sized ensembles:

Find out more

Go to:
https://www.superbrass.co.uk/search?query=Good+King+Wenceslas

        

