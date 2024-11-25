Report & Results: 2024 Leicestershire BBA Contest

Ratby Co-operative lead the way in Loughborough with section wins for Thundersley, South Yorkshire Police, Thrapston Town and Syston.

Ratby Co-operative Band was left to 'rejoice' in celebration after claiming the Championship Section title at the Leicestershire BBA contest.

Their solidly portrayed account of 'The World Rejoicing' led by Chris Jeans claimed the honours ahead of Stannington, conducted by Sam Fisher, who also performed Edward Gregson's former British Open set-work.

Their solo cornet player Ric Dowling took the 'Best Instrumentalist' award with Lewis Bettles presented with the 'Best Trombone' accolade.

Third place went to Wantage who took the opportunity under Chris King to also tackle an imposing former Open set-work, in 'Fraternity'.

Fantastic day

Reflecting on their success through their Facebook page Ratby, who last won the event in 2019, simply stated; "What a fantastic day we have had at Leicestershire BBA Contest. Fabulous celebrations for all of the hard work the organisation has put in. Huge thanks to the organisers of the contest, a superb contest ran like clockwork."

Although there was plenty of test-piece variety from the ten contenders for adjudicator Alan Morrison to compare and contrast, it was a trio of 'English Heritage' accounts that filled the remaining top-six places from Newstead, Enderby and Longridge.

There were also enjoyable performances from the remaining bands, with Sandra Kowalenka of Blidworth presented with the 'Best Tenor Horn' prize for her contribution to Blidworth's rendition of 'Music of the Spheres'.

Thunderlsey victory

Thundersley continued their fine run of contesting form in securing the First Section title led by Melvin White.

After coming third last year and just missing out on a trip to Cheltenham and promotion to the Grand Shield this season, they finally got their hands on some deserved silverware with a dramatic, in more ways than one, rendition of 'St James's — A New Beginning'.

Due to an unforeseen family emergency on the contest day the band took to the stage with just two specialist percussionists. However, thanks to some great teamwork and reorganisation of parts, including a bass player swapping to timpani, they performed superbly.

Team effort

On their Facebook page the band said that; "We'd have never won without their extra efforts. Well done guys and thank you! That will go down in TBB folklore!"

That remarkable bit of teamwork also enabled Thundersley to repel a strong challenge from 14 well matched rivals. Oddfellows Brass conducted by John Davis ended just behind in second place performing 'The Land of the Long White Cloud' with Thoresby Colliery in third with their rendition of 'The Raid'.

The remaining top-six slots were filled by Hitchin ('Tallis Variations'), Kidlington Concert Brass ('Dances & Arias') and Harborough ('Lions of Legends').

South Yorkshire Police return to top

"A wonderful performance of a great choice", according to adjudicator Derek Renshaw's written remarks saw South Yorkshire Police take the Second Section honours with their thrilling rendition of Edward Gregson's 'The Plantagenets'.

Aided by the contribution of 'Best Instrumentalist' Brian Winter on cornet, it also saw the band return to the top of the podium at the event for the first time since 2019

Delighted

Understandably delighted, the Cheltenham National Finalists said on their Facebook page that they had delivered "a breath-taking performance to emerge as Second Section Champions", adding that the adjudicator has also complimented their "lovely lower end sounds"and soloists.

The Midlanders of Raunds Temperance continued their fine 2024 form as the defending champion came runner-up led by Jonathan Pippen on 'Triumphant Rhapsody', with Hatfield & Askern continuing their growing impetus as a contesting force in coming third under Vicki Kennedy on 'Kingdom of Dragons'.

Barnsley Brass ('Oceans'), Rockingham ('Kingdom of Dragons'), and Rolls Royce (Derby) ('Symphonic Episodes for Brass Band') filled the remaining top-six places.

Another title for Thrapston

Midlands Area champion Thrapston continued their fine form at the event as they claimed the Third Section honours.

After winning the Fourth Section last year they returned to secure victory led by Nathan Waterman with an excellent rendition of 'Corineus' to repeat the Area/LBBA 'double' they achieved in 2023.

Well matched

Adjudicator Leigh Baker certainly had a busy weekend as he enjoyed the performances from the nine well matched bands.

Eventually, the podium positions were filled by Littleport who played 'Oceans' under Ian Johnson, with defending champion Ratby Co-operative Mid in third playing 'Chaucer's Tunes' conducted by Nicholas Garman.

The top-six places went to Wigston ('Lake of the Moon'), Dronfield Genquip ('Oceans') and Ibstock Brick Brass ('Arkansas').

Syston success

There was a fine success for Syston Band to enjoy in the Fourth Section.

After coming runner-up in 2023 they went one better under the direction of Alex Bland with their evocative reprise account of Daniel Hall's 'Smoke Sketches' which they also performed at the National Finals in September.

Time for Christmas

The delighted new champion said on their Facebook page: "We won!! Also a massive shoutout to our kit player Gareth Cambell (who won the 'Best Instrumentalist' prize)

We are sad to see 'Smoke Sketches' go. However, the band can't be more thrilled as we have been playing that for 6 months. Now time for Christmas."

Leigh Baker also had a number of well-directed performances to compare from rivals, with the podium slots filled by Dereham ('Neverland') and City of Oxford ('Olympus'), ahead of Matlock ('The Dark Side of the Moon'), Melton ('Little Suite for Brass' No 1') and Moulton 77 ('World Tour').

Excellently run

The excellently run event attracted 51 competitors in five sections utilising the fine facilities provided by Loughborough Grammer School.

Looking back on a successful contest, LBBA Secretary Adam Whittle, stated: "A huge thank you from myself and all at LBBA to the bands, the supporters, the helpers and the school staff!

Today has been a long, but very successful day of great music and with a final entry of 51 bands, it sets a marker for future years! Congratulations to the winners, commiserations to those less fortunate and thank you all for your support."

It is understood that dates for the 2025 event will be conformed as soon as possible.

Championship Section:

Adjudicator: Alan Morrison

1. Ratby Co-operative (Chris Jeans)

2. Stannington (Sam Fisher)

3. Wantage (Chris King)

4. Newstead (Martin Heartfield)

5. Enderby (David Purkiss)

6. Longridge (Mark Peacock)

7. East of England Co-op (Mark Ager)

8. Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin)

9. Shepherd Group (Richard Wilton)

10. Bilton Silver (Rugby) (Brad Turnbull)

Best Instrumentalist: Rich Dowling (cornet) — Stannington

Best Trombone: Lewis Bettles (Stannington)

Best Tenor Horn: Sandra Kowalenko (Blidworth Miners Welfare)





First Section:

Adjudicators: Andrea Price & Stephanie Binns

1. Thundersley Brass (Melvin White)

2. Oddfellows Brass (John Davis)

3. Thoresby Colliery (Luke Pallister)

4. Hitchin (Andrew Kershaw)

5. Kidlington Concert (Jonathan Pippen)

6. Harborough (Ben Smith)

7. Soham Comrades (David Minchin)

8. Hucknall & Linby MC (Paul Whyley)

9. Carlton Brass (Chris Banks)

10. Bedworth Brass (Jonathon Mott)

11. City of Coventry (Lee Woodward)

12. Milton Keynes Brass (Matthew Brown)

13. Knottingley Silver (Kevin Belcher)

14. Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea)

15. Rushden Town (Adele Hudson)

Best Instrumentalist: Soprano (Oddfellows Brass)





Second Section:

Adjudicator: Derek Renshaw

1. South Yorkshire Police (Leigh Baker)

2. Raunds Temperance (John Hudson)

3. Hatfield & Askern (Vikki Kennedy)

4. Barnsley Brass (Ben Brickles)

5. Rockingham (Adam Whittle)

6. Rolls Royce (Derby) (Adrian Lacey)

7. Epping Forest (Keith Schroeter)

8. Avonbank (Evesham) (Micah Parsons)

9. Hathern (Gary Wyatt)

10. Chinnor Silver (Oliver Hallstead-Brooks)

11. Market Rasen (Peter Richardson)

Best Instrumentalist: Brian Winter (cornet) — South Yorkshire Police Band

Youngest Player: Esme Marshall (Hatfield & Askern)





Third Section:

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

1. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)

2. Littleport (Ian Johnson)

3. Ratby Co-operative Mid (Nicholas Garman)

4. Wigston (Ian Needham)

5. Dronfield Genquip (Lee Dunkley)

6. Ibstock Brick Brass (Jon Penton)

7. Shipston Town (Alex Bland)

9. Ireland Colliery Chesterfield (Sarah Fellows)

10. Oughtibridge (John Hopkinson)

Best Instrumentalist: Kim Heaver (horn) — Littleport





Fourth Section:

Adjudicator: Leigh Baker

1. Syston (Alex Bland)

2. Dereham (Tony Hampton)

3. City of Oxford Silver (Douglas Brown)

4. Matlock (Chris Banks)

5. Melton (Tony Rifugiato)

6. Moulton 77 (Kirsty Woodhouse)

Best Instrumentalist: Percussion (Syston Band)

Best Trombones: Dereham Band

