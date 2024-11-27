                 

News

Report & Results: 2024 GBBA Own Choice & March Contest

Lydbrook braves the elements to claim the honours in Gloucestershire on a day of fine music making.

Lydbrook
  Lydbrook with their haul of silverware

Wednesday, 27 November 2024

        

Despite the battering of Storm Bert that brought terrible weather conditions to the Gloucester area, bands from both sides of the Severn Bridge made it to the new GBBA contest venue at Chosen Hill School in Churchdown to provide an excellent day of competitive performances.

Making full use of rehearsal rooms and a warm-up facility before taking to the stage, 13 bands performed across two classes under the scrutiny of adjudicator Dr Brett Baker.

In Class B, local rivals Lydbrook Training and Lydney Training Bands chose varied programmes; one playing a march and test-piece ('Neverland) the other a 15-minute programme as they both claimed deserved Gold Certificate awards.

Prizes

Class A saw 11 bands battle for the huge array of prizes, with two sperate disciplines of march and test-piece.

A new award this year was presented by Julia Powell in memory of her father (and Brett's father in law). The Glen Powell Memorial Trophy for Best Player Contribution was a lovely way to remember a man who always gave great encouragement to young players. Brett also kindly donated a Denis Wick voucher, won by the baritone player from Lydbrook Band.

The main test-piece honours were secured by Lydbrook, as the First Section National Championship of Great Britain runner-up showed their quality with a reprise of their Cheltenham work 'Excalibur' to claim victory.

Successful day

Reflecting on their victory through their Facebook page the band stated: "Successful day at the GBBA contest! Best First Section March, Best First Section Test Piece and best overall, as well as Best Trombone Section and a special Denis Wick award for our fabulous baritone soloist, Robin Hamer.

Thank you, Kevin Smith (MD), for your excellent guidance. A special well done to Lydbrook Training Band for their Gold award in this morning's competition too."

Busy Welsh duo

Second place went to a delighted Markham & District playing 'Trittico', to add to the success they enjoyed in topping the separate march element playing 'Castell Caerffili'. Parc & Dare were third, also playing 'Trittico'. Both bands had a bust weekend as the previous day they competed in the SEWBBA Contest in Tonyrefail.

The remaining top-six places went to BTM ('Dances & Arias', Lydney Town ('Kingdom of Dragons') and Wantage Concert ('Quintessence').

Thanks



A GBBA spokesperson told 4BR: "It takes many volunteers to run any contest, and special thanks should be given to the cadets from Gloucestershire Constabulary who manned the car parks as well as friends and family of the organisers who helped backstage.

It was also wonderful to have members of Flowers Band, the new National Champion, help out on stage during the event, as well as bring the iconic trophy for everyone to enjoy and take a picture of."

Result:

Section A:

Adjudicator: Dr Brett Baker

1. Lydbrook (Kevin Smith)
2. Markham & District (Gary Davies)
3. Parc & Dare (Christopher Turner)
4. BTM (Jeff Hutcherson)
5. Usk Brass (Jamie Jones)
6. City of Bristol (Craig Roberts)
7. Wantage Concert (Chris Davis)
8. Forest of Dean Brass (Martyn Patterson)
9. Oxford Cherwell (Danny Dullforce)
10. Glastonbury Brass (Liam Grunsell)
11. Lydney Town (Thomas Dunne)

Champion: Lydbrook
First Section: Lydbrook
Second Section: Markham & District
Third Section: Lydney Town

Winning Conductor: Kevin Smith

March:

1. Markham & District
2. Lydbrook
3. BTM
4. Usk Brass
5. Parc & Dare
6. Glasyonbury Brass
7. Forest of Dean Brass
8. Oxford Cherwell
9. Lydney Town
10. City of Bristol
11. Wantage Concert

Champion: Markham & District
First Section: Lydbrook
Second Section: Markham & District
Third Section: Lydney Town

Section A awards:


Best Horn Section: Usk Brass
Best Trombone Section: Lydbrook
Best Bass Section: Markham & District
Best Percussion Section: Lydney Town
Best Cornet Player: Wantage Concert
Best Flugel Player: Glastonbury Brass
Best Euphonium Player: City of Bristol
Best Player Contribution: Tuba of BTM Band
Brett Baker Award: Baritone of Lydbrook

Section B awards:

Best Band Section: Horns of Lydbrook Training
Youngest Player: Agnes Barzillia (aged 8) of Lydbrook Training
Most Players under the age of 14: Lydbrook Training

Awards:


Gold Certificates:
Lydney Training Band
Lydbrook Training Band

Winner of Section B: Lydney Training Band

        

