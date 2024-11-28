                 

Black Dyke's Bliss nominated in Presto Classical Music Awards

The critically acclaimed Chandos recording is nominated as one of the 100 Classical Music Recordings of the Year.

Black Dyke Band
  The band's recording has been nominated as one of the top 100 classical music recordings of the year

Thursday, 28 November 2024

        

The Black Dyke Band's critically acclaimed CD recording 'Bliss — Works for Brass Band' release on the Chandos label has been nominated a finalist in the 2024 Presto Classical Music Awards.

Conducted by John Wilson, the CD features his two major test-pieces for the brass band medium, 'Kenilworth' and 'The Belmont Variations', as well as Eric Ball's arrangement of 'Four Dances from Checkmate' alongside other works.

Top 100

The recording is one of 100 Classical Recordings of the Year' chosen by the influential publication — from composers John Adams to Kurt Weil and ensembles such as the Berlin Philharmoniker to pianist Yuja Wang.

A band spokesperson said: "We are so proud to see it recognised alongside such outstanding artists and ensembles. A huge thank you to everyone who has supported this project, and of course, to John Wilson for his exceptional collaboration."

We are so proud to see it recognised alongside such outstanding artists and ensembles

Rutter top 10

The band's latest CD, 'Rutter: Brass at Christmas' conducted by Prof Nicholas Childs alongside the Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus has also made its mark on the Classical Music charts recently reaching number 9.

        

TAGS: Black Dyke



