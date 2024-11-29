Major rule changes for National Championships of Great Britain

New borrowed players rules and qualification numbers for Cheltenham and London come into force from 1st January.

Major rule changes to the National Championships of Great Britain have been confirmed by Kapitol Promotions following the latest meeting of its National Forum which is made up of the seven Regional Secretaries plus representation from Scotland.

The November meeting decided to confirm a number of proposals that will come into effect from 1st January 2025.

Borrowed players and qualification numbers

The major changes apply to the introduction of new player borrowing for the Regional Championship series of contests and with the qualification numbers for the National Finals in Cheltenham and London.

The major changes apply to National Rules 8 and 13. The new National Rules can be found at: www.nationalbrassbandchampionships.com

The new rules (in bold) are set out follows with amended existing rules.

8. a) All players taking part in the Contest must be registered with only ONE accredited Registry, and may only compete with the band that holds their Registration.

It is the responsibility of the band secretary to apply to the relevant registry for the necessary registration documentation and to comply with the Registry Rules and procedures.

b) The deadline for New Player Registrations and Transfers to be fully received and processed by the Registry is the Friday one week before the contest. (For clarity: transfers will become effective 5 days later i.e. the Wednesday before the contest).





c) As a trial for the 2025 Regional Championships: bands competing in Sections 3 & 4 only are allowed to borrow up to two players, regardless of reason.

The borrowed player/players must be registered with an accredited Registry (BBP/Scottish Registry), and can be registered with a band in any region of Great Britain.

The borrowed player/players can be from another band in the same section or section below the borrowing band. i.e. Section 3 bands can borrow from bands nationally-graded Section 3 or Section 4. Section 4 bands can borrow from bands nationally-graded Section 4 only.

d) A player may play with a maximum of THREE (3) bands in the 2025 Regional Championships series. The only exception is for the application of the provisions of Rule 15.

e) A player may play with only ONE (1) band in any ONE (1) series of Finals' Championships. The only exception is for the application of the provisions of Rule 15.

13 a) Qualification to the Finals

i) In respect of sections 1-4, qualification for an invitation will depend on the number of bands entered in the sections at the Regional Championships:

Up to and including 6 bands entered 1 band qualifies

7-14 bands entered 2 bands qualify

15 to 19 bands entered 3 bands qualify

20 to 24 bands entered 4 bands qualify

25 or more bands entered 5 bands qualify

ii) In respect of the Championship Section, the first three placed bands in the previous year's 'Final' will qualify for an invitation to the following year's 'Final', subject to the band competing in their respective Regional Championships.

Entry to the 'Final' of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain is at the sole discretion of Kapitol.

iii) In each of the Championship Section Regional Championships, the two highest placed bands will qualify for an invitation to the 'Final', in addition to those already invited under ii) above.