                 

*
banner

News

Major rule changes for National Championships of Great Britain

New borrowed players rules and qualification numbers for Cheltenham and London come into force from 1st January.

Rules
  New rules come into force from 1st January

Friday, 29 November 2024

        

Major rule changes to the National Championships of Great Britain have been confirmed by Kapitol Promotions following the latest meeting of its National Forum which is made up of the seven Regional Secretaries plus representation from Scotland.

The November meeting decided to confirm a number of proposals that will come into effect from 1st January 2025.

Borrowed players and qualification numbers

The major changes apply to the introduction of new player borrowing for the Regional Championship series of contests and with the qualification numbers for the National Finals in Cheltenham and London.

The major changes apply to National Rules 8 and 13. The new National Rules can be found at: www.nationalbrassbandchampionships.com

The new rules (in bold) are set out follows with amended existing rules.

8. a) All players taking part in the Contest must be registered with only ONE accredited Registry, and may only compete with the band that holds their Registration.

It is the responsibility of the band secretary to apply to the relevant registry for the necessary registration documentation and to comply with the Registry Rules and procedures.

b) The deadline for New Player Registrations and Transfers to be fully received and processed by the Registry is the Friday one week before the contest. (For clarity: transfers will become effective 5 days later i.e. the Wednesday before the contest).

c) As a trial for the 2025 Regional Championships: bands competing in Sections 3 & 4 only are allowed to borrow up to two players, regardless of reason.

The borrowed player/players must be registered with an accredited Registry (BBP/Scottish Registry), and can be registered with a band in any region of Great Britain.

The borrowed player/players can be from another band in the same section or section below the borrowing band. i.e. Section 3 bands can borrow from bands nationally-graded Section 3 or Section 4. Section 4 bands can borrow from bands nationally-graded Section 4 only.

d) A player may play with a maximum of THREE (3) bands in the 2025 Regional Championships series. The only exception is for the application of the provisions of Rule 15.

e) A player may play with only ONE (1) band in any ONE (1) series of Finals' Championships. The only exception is for the application of the provisions of Rule 15.

13 a) Qualification to the Finals
i) In respect of sections 1-4, qualification for an invitation will depend on the number of bands entered in the sections at the Regional Championships:

Up to and including 6 bands entered 1 band qualifies
7-14 bands entered 2 bands qualify
15 to 19 bands entered 3 bands qualify
20 to 24 bands entered 4 bands qualify
25 or more bands entered 5 bands qualify

ii) In respect of the Championship Section, the first three placed bands in the previous year's 'Final' will qualify for an invitation to the following year's 'Final', subject to the band competing in their respective Regional Championships.

Entry to the 'Final' of the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain is at the sole discretion of Kapitol.

iii) In each of the Championship Section Regional Championships, the two highest placed bands will qualify for an invitation to the 'Final', in addition to those already invited under ii) above.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Rules

Major rule changes for National Championships of Great Britain

November 29 • New borrowed players rules and qualification numbers for Cheltenham and London come into force from 1st January.

Black Dyke Band

Black Dyke's Bliss nominated in Presto Classical Music Awards

November 28 • The critically acclaimed Chandos recording is nominated as one of the 100 Classical Music Recordings of the Year.

cooperationyouthband

New youth band launched by the cooperation band

November 28 • The Scottish champion will launch its brand new youth band this weekend in Scotland — and it has open doors to young players.

Heist

Belgian bands prepare for National challenges

November 28 • 16 will take part in the 44th Belgian National Championships this weekend.

What's on »

Dobcross Silver Band - Wardle Anderson Brass Band

Sunday 24 November • c/o Dobcross Band Club. Platt Lane Dobcross OL3 5AD

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

York Railway Institute Band - Voices & Brass Christmas Spectacular

Saturday 14 December • Selby Abbey YO8 4PU

Bilton Silver Rugby Band - Festive favourites - Music for Christmas.

Saturday 14 December • St Mark's Church, Bilton, Rugby CV22 7LX

Vacancies »

Olney Brass

November 28 • Olney Brass is currently seeking a talented player to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up towards 2025 and beyond: . . PRINCIPAL EUPHONIUM. . . We are an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band in our 50th year.

Olney Brass

November 28 • Olney Brass is currently seeking cornet players to fill the following vacancies, in order to strengthen their line up towards 2025 and beyond:. . SOLO CORNET & REPIANO CORNET.. . We are an ambitious and friendly 2nd section band in our 50th year.

Croy Silver Band

November 28 • As we build on our 3rd Place at Cheltenham and head into the 2nd Section for 2025, Croy Silver Band has contest vacancies on Cornet, E-flat Bass and Percussion, but also welcomes enquiries for any section of the band.

Pro Cards »

Kevin Wadsworth


Conductor, adjudicator, teacher (ABBA)

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top