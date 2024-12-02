                 

News

Hillary appointment brings anniversary excitement for Poynton

Acclaimed video game conductor Tom Hillary brings excitement to 200th celebrations for VBS (Poynton).

Hillary
  Tom Hillary has been appointed as the new MD of VBS (Poynton)

Monday, 02 December 2024

        

There are exciting times ahead for Vernon Building Society (Poynton) Band as they embark on their 200th anniversary celebrations in 2025.

It sees the appointment of a new Musical Director, Tom Hillary, who comes to the North West band having made a hugely respected name for himself in the video game and film industry.

Skilled

Described by 'Crash Bandicoot' video game composer Josh Mancell as a "skilled and nuanced maestro", he has brought an acclaimed style to his orchestral-crossover performances and his championing of rarely-heard compositions.

Band Manager Vicky Penney told 4BR: "Tom's reputation for conducting video game scores is widely acknowledged and respected in one of the fastest growing music sectors in the world.

He is also widely recognised for strong collaborations with both established and emerging composers, directors and producers worldwide, so you can appreciate how excited we are to welcome him to the band."

Perfect fit

Penney added: "It was clear when we met him for the first time that his musicality, passion and experience would be a great fit for Poynton and we look forward to him challenging us and bringing his outstanding musical direction."

In response, Tom told 4BR: "I'm thrilled to be joining the band to collaborate with such a talented group of musicians, and I'm eager to guide them back to the heights they deserve.

It's going to be an exciting bicentennial year, and to build upon their rich tradition of excellence whilst also embracing fresh musical horizons. I look forward to an inspiring journey ahead, working together to create something truly special with this historic band."

Thanks

The band also took the opportunity to thank Adam Delbridge-Smith who worked so well with them over the past two years.

In response he said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my tenure as Musical Director. It's been a privilege to lead such a dedicated and talented group, especially as we rebuilt and achieved new milestones together.

Being a part of their 200-year history has been such an honour and I am excited to see how the band continues to grow and thrive under its new leadership with Tom."

        

TAGS: Vernon Building Society Poynton

Hillary appointment brings anniversary excitement for Poynton

