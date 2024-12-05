Composers offered pathway to Eisteddfod prize

There is an opportunity for composers to write for chamber ensemble as part of a new pathway in Wales.

Composers are being asked to consider submitting works to be considered for the 2025 Medal y Cyfansoddwr

Medal y Cyfansoddwr — Cymru Fydd is a pathway offering three composers a paid opportunity to write for a chamber ensemble from Sinfonia Cymru.

Centenary

In recognition of the centenary of the birth of Islwyn Ffowc Elis, one of Wrexham's finest writers, Ty Cerdd — Music Centre Wales is inviting music-creators to respond to his epic novel 'Wythnos yng Nghymru Fydd'.

The three selected composers will work with Simmy Singh (violin), David Shaw (violin/viola) and Garwyn Linnell (cello) in workshops over six months, leading up to the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham, where their resulting works will be performed at the final day of the National Eisteddfod in the Pavilion on Saturday 9th August.

Medal and prize

One of the three composers will be awarded the Medal y Cyfansoddwr and a £750 prize.

The pathway is delivered by Ty Cerdd in partnership with the National Eisteddfod, Sinfonia Cymru and Welsh Music Guild, working with composer mentor Pwyll ap Sion across six months.

Deadline for applications is 10.00am on Tuesday 7th January.