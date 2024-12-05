Brass Ensemble double treat at Regent Hall

London Brass and the Neoteric Ensemble will be feature din concert in the heart of London on Saturday evening.

There is a festive opportunity to hear two of the UKs leading ensembles in concert mode this weekend in London.

London Brass and the Neoteric Ensemble will take to the stage at Regent Hall (275 Oxford Street) at 7.30pm on Saturday 7th December offering contrasting programmes of repertoire.

Critical acclaim

The Neoteric Ensemble has gained widespread critical acclaim for its forthright programming showcasing innovative and compelling new music.

The sextet line-up of brass and woodwind is made up of trumpet players James Fountain and Toby Street, trombone, Richard Watkis, tuba, Adrian Miotti, saxophonist, Rob Buckland and saxophonist/trumpeter, Sarah Field.

Their set will include works by Micha Abbado, Mark Nightingale, Dan Jenkins as well as a 'Fanfare' by Adrian Miotti and 'Soundscapes' by Rob Buckland.

London Brass

London Brass, with its members Phil Cobb, Gareth Small, Andy Crowley, Jim Davison, Richard Bissill, Oren Marshall, Lindsay Shilling and Richard Edwards will showcase works by Liszt, Vivaldi and Chick Correa, as well as some festive favourites.

The two ensembles will join forces for the exciting finale of 'Vozpelo e Pile' by Chris Batchelor.

Great brassy night

Speaking to 4BR Adrian Miotti said: "We hope the concert will attract those looking for a great brassy night out as well as perhaps even a few who want a break from the early Christmas shopping.

There is something for everyone on the programme and would love to be able to offer a warm music welcome to as many people as possible."