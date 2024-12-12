                 

North East culture award for NASUWT Riverside

NASUWT Riverside gain recognition for its part in the North East Culture Awards' 'Performance of the Year' at the Durham Brass Festival.

NASUWT Riverside
  Tony Thompson (second left of image) joined with fellow performers in accepting the award

Thursday, 12 December 2024

        

The NASUWT Riverside Band has been celebrating after being involved in the 2024 North East Culture Awards' 'Performance of the Year'.

The band was part of a critically acclaimed performance of 'Every Valley' alongside Public Service Broadcasting and Felling Male Voce Choir at this year's Durham Brass Festival.

Every Valley

Held at Durham Cathedral in June it saw the band perform in solo mode in the first half led by Prof Nicholas Childs, before conductor Duncan Wilson took the baton for Public Service Broadcasting's evocative 'Every Valley', which depicts the historical rise and decline of the mining industry in Wales.

The North East Culture Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious in the UK, with presentations made to artists, writers, culture venues, heritage projects, arts and business partnerships and arts and education partnerships.

NASUWT Riverside Band was represented by Band Manager Tony Thompson who joined his colleagues in accepting the award at the presentation held at Sunderland's Fire Station arts venue.

Impact

Prof Nicholas Childs was one of the first to offer his congratulations, telling 4BR: "This award is a real mark of the impact the band is now making on a wider audience in the region.

My congratulations go to everyone involved. It was a very special performance given by the band under Duncan's baton."

The Durham Brass Festival also offered its congratulations saying that it was "a truly spectacular show"Durham Brass Festival

High quality

The North East Culture Awards stated: "Hundreds of nominations were submitted for the Awards. The quality was high, and the impressive level of entries meant there was much debate at an intense session for the panel of judges drawn from arts and culture organisations across the region."

The Durham Brass Festival also offered its congratulations saying that it was "a truly spectacular show".

        

