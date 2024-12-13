                 

Fellowship honour for Nicholas Childs at the RNCM

The Black Dyke Band Director of Music is honoured alongside leading figures in the music, broadcasting and regional development sectors in becoming a Fellow of the Royal Northern College of Music.

Prof Nicholas Childs
  Prof Childs in now a Fellow of the RNCM (Image: Roscoe Rutter)

Friday, 13 December 2024

        

Black Dyke Band's Director of Music, Professor Nicholas Childs has joined prominent figures in the world of music, broadcasting and regional development in being honoured with a Fellowship of the Royal Northern College of Music.

Accolade

The Welshman, who will celebrate his 25th year at the helm of the Queensbury Band in 2025, was presented with the accolade alongside renowned opera singer Michael Chace CBE, Dame Imogen Cooper and Anna Meredith MBE.

Journalist Felicity Goodey CBE DL, radio broadcaster Stuart Maconie, philanthropists William and Frances Dobie and Neville Whitbread became Honorary Fellows.

The presentations were made alongside those to 250 graduating students at the recent RNCM Congregation. They now join a list of artists such as Dame Patricia Routledge, Tim Burgess, Pete Waterman and Sir Richard Leese.

World renowned

Speaking about the presentations, Principal of the RNCM, Professor Linda Merrick CBE, said: 'We are delighted to honour these world-renowned musicians, broadcasters, educators, pioneers, and valued supporters of the RNCM at our 2024 Congregation of Awards.

The exceptional recipients of our Fellowships and Honorary Memberships offer a wealth of experience that is an inspiration to us all, and we are hugely grateful for their unstinting support for the College and our students and graduates."

Humbling

In response, Prof Childs told 4BR: "This is a very humbling personal honour and one that I share with my family and everyone associated with Black Dyke Band.

It is always a privilege to conduct the band, and one that I never take for granted given its history and the great names that have taken the baton before me.

The RNCM is a beacon of educational excellence for the brass band world and to be honoured in this way means a great deal."

        

