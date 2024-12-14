                 

Rutter leaps back towards top of charts

The latest John Rutter — Brass at Christmas CD from Black Dyke and Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus is heading back towards the top of the classical music charts.

John Rutter
  The CD has gained high profile coverage and reviews

Saturday, 14 December 2024

        

The CD 'John Rutter — Brass at Christmas' featuring Black Dyke Band alongside Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus conducted by Prof Nicholas Childs and Darius Battiwalla, continues to make a significant mark on the festive classical music charts.

Bounced back

Five weeks after its official release it has bounced back to Number 3 in the 'Specialist Classical Charts' for the week ending 19th December, as well as being one of the top 20 'Album Breakers' of the week in the Independent Album Charts and pushing itself into the top 40 of the Classical Artist Albums.

It follows quickly on the heels of the recording being featured as 'Recording of the Week' on the influential Presto Music website and gaining widespread acclaim from critics.

To purchase:


CD: https://www.naxos.com/CatalogueDetail/?id=8.574564

        

Black Dyke

