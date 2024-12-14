                 

British Open to build social media presence with new addition

Social Media Marketing Manager & Coordinator Elisabeth Rogers to work with bands and stakeholders to widen appeal of British Open events.

British Open social
  Elisabeth Rogers has a successful start-up company EWR Marketing

The British Open Championship has announced that it has welcomed Elisabeth Rogers to the role of Social Media Marketing Manager & Coordinator.

The role will be an integral part of the British Open's long-term aim to develop its events to a wider audience by establishing closer links with its competing bands and stakeholders.

Strategic and digital marketing

The RWCM&D music graduate is currently undertaking a master's degree in strategic and digital marketing as well as establishing her own successful start-up company, EWR Marketing.

Her playing background has encompassed tenures at the National Youth Brass Band of Wales, European Youth Band, Ammanford, Llwydcoed and Desford Bands, and is currently a member of 2024 Senior Trophy winner, Ebbw Valley Brass.

Her portfolio also includes working as the Social Media Officer for the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, working alongside her parents who volunteer as part of the contest promotion team.

Increasingly important

"I'm delighted to accept this role with the British Open Championships,"Elisabeth told 4BR.

"Social media marketing and coordination has become increasingly important for brass bands and for major events. In working with the bands I want to ensure we promote a positive, professional image that can reach out to an even wider audience and further enhance interest in the British Open and Spring Festival events."

We have listened to stakeholders and to the bands and see this appointment as a positive move to keep our events at the forefront of the banding movementMortimer family

Proactive link

In welcoming Elisabeth to the British Open set-up, the Mortimer family told 4BR: "The British Open Championship continues to look towards the future with an ethos based on excellence and sustainability.

We have listened to stakeholders and to the bands and see this appointment as a positive move to keep our events at the forefront of the banding movement.

Elisabeth offers a new, proactive link, and one which we are sure will benefit both the British Open and Spring Festival enormously."

        

