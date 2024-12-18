                 

*
banner

News

Knight takes new teaching role

Tuba star Ross Knight joins Ian Bousfield and Thomas Ruedi in working at the Hochschule der Kunste Bern HKB.

Ross Knight
  Ross is now looking forward to working with students (Image: Niels Ackermann)

Wednesday, 18 December 2024

        

Tuba star Ross Knight has been appointed as the new tuba teacher at the Hochschule der Kunste Bern HKB / Haute ecole des arts de Berne HKB.

He takes over from the hugely respected Rex Martin from the next academic year.

Very excited

Speaking about the appointment Ross said: "I'm very excited to be a part of the wonderful brass faculty of Giuliano Sommerhalder alongside Christian Lampert, Ian Bousfield and Thomas Ruedi and really looking forward to working with everyone."

Students are now being invited to contact Ross to work with him in the next academic year.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yamaha Clinic

Yamaha stars inspire European youth

December 18 • The latest weekend of Yamaha Young Band Clinics saw stars Arfon Owen, Margie Antrobus, Russell Gray and Armin Bachmann inspire players in Heerenveen and Utrecht.

French

Celebration and competition for bands at French National

December 18 • 17 bands will compete at the 20th anniversary French National Championships in Metz in February.

Eagley

Eagley bring festive spirit to Bolton

December 18 • There was literally no room in the hall for Eagley Band's 'Bing to Buble' recent Christmas Concert.

Ross Knight

Knight takes new teaching role

December 18 • Tuba star Ross Knight joins Ian Bousfield and Thomas Ruedi in working at the Hochschule der Kunste Bern HKB.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

December 14 • Looking for a new challenge in the New Year? . Dobcross Silver Band is a progressive and Successful 3rd section band on the lookout for a competent SOLO BARITONE PLAYER. If you are a team player you fit perfectly! Really enjoyable rehearsals here!

Boarshurst Silver Band

December 14 • Boarshurst Silver Band, NW Championship Section, requires a talented BBb Bass Player. Under MD Jamie Prophet, the band have an ambitious and varied calendar for 2025, including NW Area, Spring Festival and Whit Friday

Besses o'th' Barn Band

December 12 • Due to a change of circumstances. The band now require one front row cornet and two back row cornets to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest in Blackpool..

Pro Cards »

Morgan Griffiths

Dip. Performance
Conductor, Peripatetic Music Teacher, Lower brass specialist

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top