Knight takes new teaching role

Tuba star Ross Knight joins Ian Bousfield and Thomas Ruedi in working at the Hochschule der Kunste Bern HKB.

Tuba star Ross Knight has been appointed as the new tuba teacher at the Hochschule der Kunste Bern HKB / Haute ecole des arts de Berne HKB.

He takes over from the hugely respected Rex Martin from the next academic year.

Very excited

Speaking about the appointment Ross said: "I'm very excited to be a part of the wonderful brass faculty of Giuliano Sommerhalder alongside Christian Lampert, Ian Bousfield and Thomas Ruedi and really looking forward to working with everyone."

Students are now being invited to contact Ross to work with him in the next academic year.