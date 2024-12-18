Eagley bring festive spirit to Bolton

There was literally no room in the hall for Eagley Band's 'Bing to Buble' recent Christmas Concert.

There was plenty of packed Christmas spirit on show in Bolton last weekend when over a 1000 people headed to Victoria Hall to enjoy a 'Bing to Buble' concert presented by Eagley Band.

Conducted by Chris Wormald and joined by the Eagley Community Choir, the audience enjoyed a fine night of festive entertainment.

Paid off

Speaking about the success of the event, Chris said: "When the box office contacted us on Friday morning to say they were stopping all online sales immediately, we knew our weeks of hard work had paid off.

The atmosphere in the hall was incredible and reminiscent of many of our pre-2000 concerts when we literally had to turn people away on the night. Even the final of 'Strictly Come Dancing' didn't derail our audience numbers. It was a brilliant evening for everyone in the hall."

Awards

At the event the band's principal cornet Lynsey Hayes was presented with the award as 'Players' Player of the Year' for the third time in five years and Sarah Ferguson 'Bandsperson of the Year'.