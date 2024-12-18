Celebration and competition for bands at French National

17 bands will compete at the 20th anniversary French National Championships in Metz in February.

The 2025 French National Championship will take place at the Metz Congres-Robert Schuman in Metz on the weekend of the 15th & 16th February.

Five divisions

The organisers of the 20th Championships, La Confederation Musicale de France and the Federations of Moselle and Lorraine have confirmed that 17 bands will compete in five divisions, whilst the weekend will also include a special 20th anniversary concert featuring French Champion Hauts de France alongside former champion Paris Brass Band on the Friday evening (14th February)

Concerts

The previous day Besson euphonium star Bastien Baumet will perform as a soloists with the Orchestre d' Haarmoniede Vandoeuvre at the Metz Congres-Robert Schuman.

Saturday 15th February will kick off at 9.00am with the bands in the Fourth Division, followed by the set-work of the elite level Honneur Division and the Second Division. The day is rounded off with the own-choice selections of the Honneur Division bands.

Sunday 16th February starts at 8.30am with the First Division, followed by the Third Division and First Division before the event is rounded off with the celebration concert.

Set Works:



Honneur Division: As if a Voice were in them (Oliver Waespi)

Division 1: Out of the Storm Clouds (Jonathan Bates)

Division 2: In Flanders Fields (Roger Deronge)

Division 3: 20000 Leagues under the Sea (Philip Harper)

Division 4: Argos (Stephan Hodel)