                 

*
banner

News

Yamaha stars inspire European youth

The latest weekend of Yamaha Young Band Clinics saw stars Arfon Owen, Margie Antrobus, Russell Gray and Armin Bachmann inspire players in Heerenveen and Utrecht.

Yamaha Clinic
  Arfon Own and Margie Antrobus were part of the Yamaha Young Band Clinic team

Wednesday, 18 December 2024

        

Yamaha Musical Instruments recently organised a successful 'Young Band Clinic' weekend in The Netherlands.

Dutch links

In partnership with hosts the Pro-Rege B Band from Heerenveen and their conductor Hendry Van Loo it was a day aimed at inspiring young players form a number of bands in their musical development.

Yamaha artists, Russell Gray, Armin Bachmann, Margie Antrobus and Arfon Owen lead tutti and group rehearsals and workshops.

The following day the team headed to Utrecht where they worked with youngsters from five bands from both The Netherlands and Germany.

On both days Russell led in a warm-up session before an extended ensemble rehearsal on what was to be a world-premiere of a work by Ali Authman entitled 'Terracotta' written specially for the Yamaha Young Band Clinics.

Carousel

Both performance and preparation aspects of playing were also addressed on what was described as the 'Yamaha Carousel', with Margie leading on 'Music is organic', whilst Armin spoke about 'The power of mental work". Arfon shared his ideas on the topic of the 'Processes of creating a musical performance', whilst Russell Gray helped everyone in "Find your inner conductor".

Another highlight was that the players had the opportunity to work with the Yamaha team as they performed as soloists — with them, or even conducting them.

Imaginative

Reflecting on the success of the events, Armin Bachmann told 4BR: "It's great to see how interested people are in the themes of the carousel and how much it inspires them. It was very different and imaginative to give deeper insight into the topics.

From begin on there was a great atmosphere around the music stands and everyone was enthusiastic to play together at the end of the day in the massed band

Commitment

A Yamaha spokesperson told 4BR: "Yamaha continues to invest greatly in our commitment to developing future brass players — and it was so heartening to see witness the eagerness and enthusiasm of the participants as well as hear the obvious talent that they have.

This year Yamaha can look back on successful Young Band Clinics in Slagelse in Denmark and Holmestrand in Norway and we are already looking forward to announcing dates in even more countries in 2025."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Yamaha Clinic

Yamaha stars inspire European youth

December 18 • The latest weekend of Yamaha Young Band Clinics saw stars Arfon Owen, Margie Antrobus, Russell Gray and Armin Bachmann inspire players in Heerenveen and Utrecht.

French

Celebration and competition for bands at French National

December 18 • 17 bands will compete at the 20th anniversary French National Championships in Metz in February.

Eagley

Eagley bring festive spirit to Bolton

December 18 • There was literally no room in the hall for Eagley Band's 'Bing to Buble' recent Christmas Concert.

Ross Knight

Knight takes new teaching role

December 18 • Tuba star Ross Knight joins Ian Bousfield and Thomas Ruedi in working at the Hochschule der Kunste Bern HKB.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

December 14 • Looking for a new challenge in the New Year? . Dobcross Silver Band is a progressive and Successful 3rd section band on the lookout for a competent SOLO BARITONE PLAYER. If you are a team player you fit perfectly! Really enjoyable rehearsals here!

Boarshurst Silver Band

December 14 • Boarshurst Silver Band, NW Championship Section, requires a talented BBb Bass Player. Under MD Jamie Prophet, the band have an ambitious and varied calendar for 2025, including NW Area, Spring Festival and Whit Friday

Besses o'th' Barn Band

December 12 • Due to a change of circumstances. The band now require one front row cornet and two back row cornets to complete our line up for the North West Area Contest in Blackpool..

Pro Cards »

Stephen Phillips

MA, BA (Homs), PQSI, NPQH, PGCE
Conductor, Band Trainer, Educator, Compere

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top