Moore to bring trio to Manchester

Peter Moore will be joined by Anna Huntley and Michael McHale in a recital concert at Stoller Hall in January.

Trombone virtuoso Peter Moore will kick start what promises to be a busy 2025 with an appearance at Manchester's Stoller Hall on Wednesday 22nd January.

He will be joined by mezzo-soprano Anna Huntley and pianist Michael McHale to perform their own arrangements of music by Schumann, Schubert and more, followed by a set of lighter works by Novello, Kurt Weil, and Manning Sherwin.

CD release

2025 will also see him perform at major events in the UK and abroad as well as release his new solo CD on the Chandos label.





https://stollerhall.com/whats-on/peter-moore-trio/