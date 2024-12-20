Leyland provide Festive Brass entertainment

You can enjoy plenty of festive entertainment from Leyland's recnet concert in Chorley thanks to Next Step Films.

The Leyland Band recently performed a Christmas Concert at Chorley Town Hall which was recorded by Next Step Film to be featured on their NXTOD Video on Demand platform.

Festive Brass

You can now enjoy 'Festive Brass' as well as the other productions such as the recent entertainment contest action at the exciting Red Admiral Entertainment Contest: https://nxtod.com/leyland-bands-festive-brass/

The monthly subscription is for £9.99 which can be cancelled at any time or a yearly subscription is also available.

Varied selection

There is plenty to get you in the festive mood too, with a varied selection from the traditional to the fun, with soloists and interviews too.

So why not join MD Danny Brooks, solo performers Lewis Barton, Rebecca Doyle, Ryan Broad, Julian Bayley and Emma Barton and the band for over an hour of great entertainment.