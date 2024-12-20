BrookWright Music: Alegria — Joyful (Barrie Gott)

A foot tapping samba to enjoy from from teh pen of the great Barrie Gott

This foot-tapping Latin-style cornet feature was written by Barrie Gott for the Brisbane Excelsior Band after enjoying success with a work taken from his popular 'Jazz Suite'.

Samba rhythm

As he says: "Entertainment numbers are always needed for park and popular concerts. It's important that the rhythm section provides a consistent tempo, and this samba rhythm is maintained throughout. The occasional sombrero would not be out of place. Enjoy!"





Rolling score

To view a rolling score video of the work please visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=xeLJoptLrYc





PDFs and sheet music

PDFs available at:

https://www.brookwrightmusic.com/product-page/alegria-joyful-brass-band-barrie-gott

Sheet music available from:

UK — www.brassband.co.uk and www.durhammusic.co.uk

USA — www.cimarronmusic.com



Difficulty Level: 3rd Section +