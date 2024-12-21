Superbrass Saturday: Red Hot Pepper Stomp (Jelly Roll Morton arr. Jock McKenzie)

Why not spice up your band concert programmes with a Jelly Roll Morton New Orleans classic?

You can now get your hands on the perfect bit of New Orlans stomp jazz to add to any brass band programme thanks to Superbrass Music.

Red Hot

The Red Hot Peppers were a recording jazz band led by the legendary Jelly Roll Morton from 1926-1930. Formed in Chicago they recorded on the Victor label and featured the best New Orleans style freelance musicians available.

These included cornetist George Mitchell, trombonist Kid Ory, clarinet stars Omer Simeon and Johnny Dodds, banjo players Johnny St. Cyr and Bud Scott, double bass player John Lindsay and drummers Andrew Hilaire and Baby Dodds. They recorded iconic hits such as 'Black Bottom Stomp', 'Smoke-House Blues', 'Doctor Jazz' and this cracker — 'Red Hot Pepper Stomp'.

To purchase

To purchase: https://www.superbrass.co.uk/product/red-hot-pepper-stomp-2