                 

*
banner

News

Superbrass Saturday: Red Hot Pepper Stomp (Jelly Roll Morton arr. Jock McKenzie)

Why not spice up your band concert programmes with a Jelly Roll Morton New Orleans classic?

Suebrass
  The music was recorded by the great Jelly Roll Morton and his Red Hot Peppers

Saturday, 21 December 2024

        

You can now get your hands on the perfect bit of New Orlans stomp jazz to add to any brass band programme thanks to Superbrass Music.

Red Hot

The Red Hot Peppers were a recording jazz band led by the legendary Jelly Roll Morton from 1926-1930. Formed in Chicago they recorded on the Victor label and featured the best New Orleans style freelance musicians available.

These included cornetist George Mitchell, trombonist Kid Ory, clarinet stars Omer Simeon and Johnny Dodds, banjo players Johnny St. Cyr and Bud Scott, double bass player John Lindsay and drummers Andrew Hilaire and Baby Dodds. They recorded iconic hits such as 'Black Bottom Stomp', 'Smoke-House Blues', 'Doctor Jazz' and this cracker — 'Red Hot Pepper Stomp'.

To purchase

To purchase: https://www.superbrass.co.uk/product/red-hot-pepper-stomp-2

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

tuba

RNCM gains support for endangered instruments and youth development

December 22 • A major boost of finding will see the RNCM able to continue to offer vital support to current and future students.

the cooperation youth band

Open invitation to enjoy coop youth rehearsal days

December 22 • There will be a warm and inclusive welcome to any youngster wanting to push their playing forward in the New Year with the help of tutors from the cooperation band.

Garry Hallas

Hallas ends Imps partnership

December 22 • The five year musical partnership between Garry Hallas and Yorkshire Imperial Band has come to an end.

players

Award trio for KNDS Fairey players

December 21 • A trio of KNDS Fairey Band players have been presented with annual awards by the Stockport Band.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 19 • Current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists. We have recently appointed a new MD and are now looking to fill a few empty seats! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings.

Dobcross Silver Band

December 14 • Looking for a new challenge in the New Year? . Dobcross Silver Band is a progressive and Successful 3rd section band on the lookout for a competent SOLO BARITONE PLAYER. If you are a team player you fit perfectly! Really enjoyable rehearsals here!

Boarshurst Silver Band

December 14 • Boarshurst Silver Band, NW Championship Section, requires a talented BBb Bass Player. Under MD Jamie Prophet, the band have an ambitious and varied calendar for 2025, including NW Area, Spring Festival and Whit Friday

Pro Cards »

Stephen Phillips

MA, BA (Homs), PQSI, NPQH, PGCE
Conductor, Band Trainer, Educator, Compere

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top