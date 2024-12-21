Award trio for KNDS Fairey players

A trio of KNDS Fairey Band players have been presented with annual awards by the Stockport Band.

The KNDS Fairey Band has recognised the outstanding contributions of a trio of their players during 2024 with the presentation of the band's annual awards.

Principal Cornet, Iain Culross was the 'Player of the Year', for his "exceptional playing on stage and in the bandroom"- the highlight his critically acclaimed performance of the Arutiunian Trumpet Concerto at Perth Festival of Arts, which formed part of a 5-star reviewed concert from the Scottish Herald newspaper.

The 'Bandsperson of the Year' was James Parkinson, who in addition to his playing was the driving force behind many of the band's innovative projects.

The 'Musical Director Award' chosen by MD Phil Chalk from band nominations went to soprano player Matthew Hall in recognition of the RNCM student's continued musical development.