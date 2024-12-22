Open invitation to enjoy coop youth rehearsal days

There will be a warm and inclusive welcome to any youngster wanting to push their playing forward in the New Year with the help of tutors from the cooperation band.

An open invitation has been made by the cooperation Youth Brass Band for young players to join them in their series of rehearsal days in the first half of 2025.

Great opportunity

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We offer a warm and inclusive welcome to everyone. These rehearsal and tuition events provide a great opportunity for young brass musicians to develop their skills, connect with others, and enjoy the thrill of making music together under the guidance of expert tutors."



The Sunday afternoon sessions are being held at the Europa Building, Argyle Street, Glasgow from 1.00pm to 3.30pm. Each session includes full band rehearsals and sectional coaching, all led by experienced tutors from the cooperation band.

4BR was informed that the workshops are tailored to challenge and inspire musicians, while complementing their existing youth band commitments.

Get in touch

The spokesperson added: "Please get in touch and come along. We want to support young players in their development so that they can enjoy their music making and go back to their bands inspired to keep getting better and better."

To find out more contact: thecoyouthband@gmail.com

Session Dates:

Sunday, 19th January

Sunday: 9th February

Sunday: 2nd March

Sunday: 13th April

Sunday: 18th May