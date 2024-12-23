Triple bill for Doux return

The musical partnership of Stan Nieuwenhuis and Harmen Vanhoorne is renewed for a new short tour in Belgium.

Doux — the musical partnership between composer and player Stan Nieuwenhuis and cornet star and conductor Harmen Vanhoorne is being revived in 2025 for a trio of concerts performances in Belgium.

Partnership

Although the two friends worked and played together for many years through their brass banding backgrounds, this will be the first time they have reunited since Harmen moved to live and work in New Zealand in 2020.

With the support of Besson Musical Instruments and Cluster, which supports artist in and from the Flanders region, they will be undertaking a mini tour of Antwerp, Meerhout and Wilrijk in early January.

Three nights

Stan told 4BR: "These three nights will mark a milestone for Doux, and we'd love people to be a part of it.

Whether you've been a longtime supporter or are discovering us for the first time, these performances will be special moments to share."

Whether you've been a longtime supporter or are discovering us for the first time, these performances will be special moments to share Stan Nieuwenhuis

Denis Wick

Brass Bands England

Tour

The duo will kick off their tour at the Cabardouche Taproom in Antwerp, Belgium (January 4th at 8.30pm for a free event where you can enjoy their performances supping a number of the venues craft beers.

They then head to Studio Morewood in Meerhout on January 5th at 3.00pm where they will perform a recital set in the intimate atmosphere of the creative studio space of their friend

Jef Verheyden.

The third performance comes at Academie Wilrijk in Wilrijk on January 6th at 7.30pm. It will see the dup give a free masterclass for the students of the brass and electronic music departments of Academie Wilrijk & Borgerhout at 6.00pm followed by the free concert at 7.30pm.