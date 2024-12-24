                 

*
banner

News

Successful beat for Drum and Brass in Cumbria in 2024

Its been a year of success for the organisation bringing music making into the heart of rural Cumbria.

Drum and Brass
  Drum and Brass brings all sorts of brass elated initiatives to the region

Tuesday, 24 December 2024

        

Drum and Brass, the organisation which helps promote, support and develop music-making groups within marginalised communities in the Cumbria region of the UK has reflected on the success of a number of its initiatives undertaken in 2024.

Youth Band

It has seen the launch of the Cumbria Youth Band which has been brought together with collaboration between Burneside Brass, Ulverston Training Band, Holborn Hill Royal Brass Band Juniors, Keswick Training Band, T-Brass, St Luke's Band, Cockermouth Apprentices and- Egremont Training Band.

In addition their successful 'Brass at the Castle' event supported by Arts Council England saw performances from Kirkby Stephen Silver Band, Burneside Brass, Holborn Hill Royal Brass Band Juniors, Keswick Training Band, Street Beats, Cockermouth Mechanics, Carlisle St Stephens and the Cumbria Youth Brass Band.

Connections

Throughout the year the organisation's 'Connecting Brass Players' scheme saw players share ideas and discuss opinions on future brass band projects.

Support for their activities has most recently come from the Frida Scott Charitable Trust and the Cumbria Community Foundation, which is helping their inclusive music making groups, whilst their next generation T-Brass group have also been giving public performances to great acclaim.

Individually, we entertain, teach, and support communities across Cumbria. Together, we're unstoppableDrum and Brass

Unstoppable

Speaking about their overall success, the organisation said: "This year has been a phenomenal journey for Cumbria Brass, celebrating the dedication and talent of local brass bands. Individually, we entertain, teach, and support communities across Cumbria. Together, we're unstoppable."

In their end of year newsletter they added: "Sim, Davina, Julie, Hari and Katy have worked so hard all year to achieve our goal of making music affordable, accessible and inclusive for the people who need it.

Thank you to everyone who works for us and with us. Our staff are brilliant and committed. Our volunteers are an army of energy and ideas!

But most of all we express our utmost admiration for those of our participants who have overcome huge challenges to foreground music-making in their lives."

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

BBW

Bliss and White claim BBW CD of the Year accolades

December 24 • CD releases by Black Dyke Band and Sheona White have claimed the Brass Band World magazine CD of the Year awards.

EBBA

EBBA thanks banding community

December 24 • The European Brass Band Association has thanked the banding community for its contribution and commitment to peaceful and joyful musical rivalry in 2024.

Golden Bough

A Golden Bough taste of Christmas

December 24 • The Ensemble of the Golden Bough provide just the right performance to put you in the mood for a reflective Christmas...

Hamonds

Hammonds ready for Christmas broadcast

December 24 • The Hammonds Band had a bit of a successful run out for their Christmas Day broadcast on BBC 1 with a great event at Halifax Minster.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

December 24 • Solo Baritone Eb Bass and Percussion required to complete the line up building towards the NEMBBA and area contests. Under the Direction of Duncan Beckley, the band is keen to fill the few remaining seats.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 19 • Current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists. We have recently appointed a new MD and are now looking to fill a few empty seats! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings.

Dobcross Silver Band

December 14 • Looking for a new challenge in the New Year? . Dobcross Silver Band is a progressive and Successful 3rd section band on the lookout for a competent SOLO BARITONE PLAYER. If you are a team player you fit perfectly! Really enjoyable rehearsals here!

Pro Cards »

Jason M Smith


Band Trainer (Contest Preparation), Conductor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top