Successful beat for Drum and Brass in Cumbria in 2024

Its been a year of success for the organisation bringing music making into the heart of rural Cumbria.

Drum and Brass, the organisation which helps promote, support and develop music-making groups within marginalised communities in the Cumbria region of the UK has reflected on the success of a number of its initiatives undertaken in 2024.

Youth Band

It has seen the launch of the Cumbria Youth Band which has been brought together with collaboration between Burneside Brass, Ulverston Training Band, Holborn Hill Royal Brass Band Juniors, Keswick Training Band, T-Brass, St Luke's Band, Cockermouth Apprentices and- Egremont Training Band.

In addition their successful 'Brass at the Castle' event supported by Arts Council England saw performances from Kirkby Stephen Silver Band, Burneside Brass, Holborn Hill Royal Brass Band Juniors, Keswick Training Band, Street Beats, Cockermouth Mechanics, Carlisle St Stephens and the Cumbria Youth Brass Band.

Connections

Throughout the year the organisation's 'Connecting Brass Players' scheme saw players share ideas and discuss opinions on future brass band projects.

Support for their activities has most recently come from the Frida Scott Charitable Trust and the Cumbria Community Foundation, which is helping their inclusive music making groups, whilst their next generation T-Brass group have also been giving public performances to great acclaim.

Individually, we entertain, teach, and support communities across Cumbria. Together, we're unstoppable Drum and Brass

Speaking about their overall success, the organisation said: "This year has been a phenomenal journey for Cumbria Brass, celebrating the dedication and talent of local brass bands. Individually, we entertain, teach, and support communities across Cumbria. Together, we're unstoppable."

In their end of year newsletter they added: "Sim, Davina, Julie, Hari and Katy have worked so hard all year to achieve our goal of making music affordable, accessible and inclusive for the people who need it.

Thank you to everyone who works for us and with us. Our staff are brilliant and committed. Our volunteers are an army of energy and ideas!

But most of all we express our utmost admiration for those of our participants who have overcome huge challenges to foreground music-making in their lives."