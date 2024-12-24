                 

News

EBBA thanks banding community

The European Brass Band Association has thanked the banding community for its contribution and commitment to peaceful and joyful musical rivalry in 2024.

EBBA
  EBBA President Ulf Rosenberg (right) with the Mayor of Palanga Municipality

Tuesday, 24 December 2024

        

The European Brass Band Association (EBBA) has offered its festive thanks to all members of the European banding community in the past year.

In the message written on behalf of its Executive Committee and Music Commission by EBBA President Ulf Rosenberg he thanked performers, audiences, delegates volunteers and sponsors for their "contribution and commitment in the past year."

Palanga thanks

In particular he thanked the organisers of the European Championships held in Palanga — the culmination (including its initially cancellation due to Covid-19) of a decade of Lithuanian preparation and commitment.

He said: "The Palanga organisers deserve great acclaim for their commitment and stamina and for the wonderful hospitality and the warm atmosphere created for bands, players, audiences, country delegates, sponsors and all other stakeholders during the festival.

Congratulations also to all participating bands, and thanks for your loyal support of the European Brass Band Championships."

Peaceful and joyful

He also emphasised the role "the community of banding"has at a time of conflict in Ukraine of what he called "the core of our business... promoting and facilitating peaceful and joyful musical rivalry between European bands and players".

He added that, "Our banding life is our little, but very important, contribution to a safe and secure Europe based on strong civil societies."

With strong support from the EBBA member countries, country delegates, competing bands and enthusiastic audiences, we hope to look forward to much joy in the coming yearsUlf Rosenberg

Looking forward

In looking forward to the 2025 event in what his home city of Stavanger and Linz, Montreux and England in future years, he added: "The event in Stavanger will be held in conjunction with the city celebrating their 900 years anniversary.

With strong support from the EBBA member countries, country delegates, competing bands and enthusiastic audiences, we hope to look forward to much joy in the coming years."

        

