2024 4BR Player of the Year

Winner: Paul Richards
2. Vidar Nordli
3. Mathilde Roh
The closest category of this year's awards sees Paul Richards, the superb soprano cornet player of Flowers Band adding to his extensive tally of accolades in 2024 by becoming '4BR Player of the Year'.
He also won the 'Best Soprano' award at the British Open and was an absolute beacon of excellence on every occasion he took to the contest and concert stage. Paul was the first-choice nomination of 5 of the panel, but also in the top three of six others.
The multiple contest solo award winner Vidar Nordli of Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag is the runner-up after gaining 4 first choice nominations and five others for his wonderful contributions to their performances throughout the year.
Third place goes to the inspirational Mathilde Roh, the young principal cornet of European Champion Brass Band Treize Etoile, who gained 3 first choice preferences as well as six other nominations.
Panel:
The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood (4BR); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Jess Tredrea (conductor/musician); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Tom Davoren (conductor/composer); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Henk Van Loon (Editor CU Brass); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer)
Past Winners:
2023: Gary Curtin
2022: Richard Poole
2021: Isobel Daws
2020: Yu-Han Yang
2019: Tom Hutchinson
2018: Chris Thomas
2017: David Morton
2016: Helen Williams
2015: David Childs
2014: David Childs
2013: Glenn Van Looy
2012: Steve Stewart
2011: Glen Van Looy
2010: David Childs
2009: Mark Wilkinson
2008: Peter Moore
2007: Hans Gansch
2006: Katrina Marzella
2005: David Childs
2004: David Childs
2003: Martin Winter
2002: Morgan Griffiths
2001: Peter Roberts