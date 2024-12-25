                 

*
banner

News

2024 4BR Player of the Year

So many great individual performers on show this year, but this trio were exceptional.

pLAYER
  The fantastic Paul Richards is the pick of the very best players this year

Wednesday, 25 December 2024

        

Winner: Paul Richards


2. Vidar Nordli

3. Mathilde Roh

The closest category of this year's awards sees Paul Richards, the superb soprano cornet player of Flowers Band adding to his extensive tally of accolades in 2024 by becoming '4BR Player of the Year'.

He also won the 'Best Soprano' award at the British Open and was an absolute beacon of excellence on every occasion he took to the contest and concert stage. Paul was the first-choice nomination of 5 of the panel, but also in the top three of six others.

The multiple contest solo award winner Vidar Nordli of Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag is the runner-up after gaining 4 first choice nominations and five others for his wonderful contributions to their performances throughout the year.

Third place goes to the inspirational Mathilde Roh, the young principal cornet of European Champion Brass Band Treize Etoile, who gained 3 first choice preferences as well as six other nominations.

Panel:

The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood (4BR); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Jess Tredrea (conductor/musician); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Tom Davoren (conductor/composer); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Henk Van Loon (Editor CU Brass); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer)

He also won the 'Best Soprano' award at the British Open and was an absolute beacon of excellence on every occasion he took to the contest and concert stage4BR

Past Winners:

2023: Gary Curtin
2022: Richard Poole
2021: Isobel Daws
2020: Yu-Han Yang
2019: Tom Hutchinson
2018: Chris Thomas
2017: David Morton
2016: Helen Williams
2015: David Childs
2014: David Childs
2013: Glenn Van Looy
2012: Steve Stewart
2011: Glen Van Looy
2010: David Childs
2009: Mark Wilkinson
2008: Peter Moore
2007: Hans Gansch
2006: Katrina Marzella
2005: David Childs
2004: David Childs
2003: Martin Winter
2002: Morgan Griffiths
2001: Peter Roberts

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

gRETHE tONHEIM

2024 4BR Special Award

December 25 • The award this year goes to Grethe W Tonheim, who continues to inspire with her playing, teaching and musicianship

Band of the Year

2024 4BR Band of the Year

December 25 • So many great bands on top form during the year, but these were the three that stood out for our panel.

Conductor of the Year

2024 4BR Conductor of the Year

December 25 • These were the top three MDs who created the performances to savour in the past year for our panel.

pLAYER

2024 4BR Player of the Year

December 25 • So many great individual performers on show this year, but this trio were exceptional.

What's on »

Longridge Band - Christmas Concert

Saturday 7 December • Longridge Civic Hall, 1 Calder Avenue, Longridge, Preston PR3 3HJ

The Hepworth Band - Christmas Brass & Voices

Saturday 7 December • Thornhill Parish Church, Dewsbury WF120JZ

Enderby Band - Broughton Astley Rock Choir

Friday 13 December • Thomas Estley Community College. 2 Station Road. Broughton Astley. Leicestershire LE9 6PT

Bedford Town Band - Bedford Town Band Brass Academy

Saturday 14 December • Putnoe Heights Church MK418EB

Newstead Brass - Christmas Showcase 2024

Saturday 14 December • St Wilfrid's Church, Church Street, Kirkby in Ashfield NG17 8LA

Vacancies »

Wakefield Metropolitan Brass Band

December 24 • Solo Baritone Eb Bass and Percussion required to complete the line up building towards the NEMBBA and area contests. Under the Direction of Duncan Beckley, the band is keen to fill the few remaining seats.

Reading Spring Gardens Brass Band

December 19 • Current joint 1st place in the L&SC 4th section grading tables and 2024 4th section National Finalists. We have recently appointed a new MD and are now looking to fill a few empty seats! Rehearsals in Woodley (RG5) on Thursday evenings.

Dobcross Silver Band

December 14 • Looking for a new challenge in the New Year? . Dobcross Silver Band is a progressive and Successful 3rd section band on the lookout for a competent SOLO BARITONE PLAYER. If you are a team player you fit perfectly! Really enjoyable rehearsals here!

Pro Cards »

Sarah Groarke-Booth

BA (Hons) MA
Conductor, Adjudicator, Compere, Actor

               

 © 2024 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top