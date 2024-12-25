2024 4BR Player of the Year

So many great individual performers on show this year, but this trio were exceptional.

Winner: Paul Richards





2. Vidar Nordli

3. Mathilde Roh

The closest category of this year's awards sees Paul Richards, the superb soprano cornet player of Flowers Band adding to his extensive tally of accolades in 2024 by becoming '4BR Player of the Year'.

He also won the 'Best Soprano' award at the British Open and was an absolute beacon of excellence on every occasion he took to the contest and concert stage. Paul was the first-choice nomination of 5 of the panel, but also in the top three of six others.

The multiple contest solo award winner Vidar Nordli of Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag is the runner-up after gaining 4 first choice nominations and five others for his wonderful contributions to their performances throughout the year.

Third place goes to the inspirational Mathilde Roh, the young principal cornet of European Champion Brass Band Treize Etoile, who gained 3 first choice preferences as well as six other nominations.

Panel:

The Awards Panel consisted of: Iwan Fox (4BR Editor); Malcolm Wood (4BR); Chris Thomas (4BR & BBW); Gordon Simpson (brass band statistician); Anne Crookston (conductor/adjudicator); Sarah Groarke-Booth (conductor/adjudicator); Alexander Zwann (conductor/journalist); Jess Tredrea (conductor/musician); Tim Mutum (brass band historian); Tom Davoren (conductor/composer); Michael Franz (Editor Brass Band News Switzerland); Henk Van Loon (Editor CU Brass); Stein Skorpholm (broadcaster/musician); Camila Soderstrom Tveit (musician/adjudicator); Philippa Edwards AOM (conductor/performing arts producer)

Past Winners:

2023: Gary Curtin

2022: Richard Poole

2021: Isobel Daws

2020: Yu-Han Yang

2019: Tom Hutchinson

2018: Chris Thomas

2017: David Morton

2016: Helen Williams

2015: David Childs

2014: David Childs

2013: Glenn Van Looy

2012: Steve Stewart

2011: Glen Van Looy

2010: David Childs

2009: Mark Wilkinson

2008: Peter Moore

2007: Hans Gansch

2006: Katrina Marzella

2005: David Childs

2004: David Childs

2003: Martin Winter

2002: Morgan Griffiths

2001: Peter Roberts

